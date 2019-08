Thankfully, this video has a happy ending.

An Anchorage police officer was driving her patrol car on the highway and came across a mother moose and her calf scurrying — and falling — on the road.

The officer, Natasha Welch, was able to break in time, as did the drivers in the other lanes, and the calf is seen in the video running into the woods. Anchorage police report that the mother and her calf are OK.