Outdoors
August 06, 2019
Outdoors Latest News | Kendall Chick | Bangor Metro | 72-Hour Bridge | Today's Paper
Outdoors

Golf legend Phil Mickelson says hiking Acadia’s Precipice Trail ‘one of the coolest things I’ve done’

Courtesy of Derek Runnells
Courtesy of Derek Runnells
The Precipice Trail in known as the most challenging trail in Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island. The trail travels up cliffs and includes many metal rungs, rails and ladders.
By John Holyoke, BDN Staff
Updated:

Phil Mickelson, winner of five major golf titles during his stellar career, is spending some time in Maine this week, and he isn’t lying around relaxing.

Instead, the golfer who is nicknamed “Lefty” on Tuesday tweeted photos of himself atop Precipice Trail in Acadia National Park. Mickelson, whose weight has fluctuated over the years, has more recently commented on a diet and fitness regime that he has embarked upon. Mickelson looks lean and mean in his photos, and he seemed impressed by one of Acadia’s most popular trails.

“I hiked the Precipice Trail at Acadia National Forest [sic] and wanted to share that it is one of the coolest things I’ve done,” Mickelson tweeted. “Hard to explain the beauty and challenge of this amazing trail.”

Precipice is one of the most challenging trails in Acadia National Park, featuring steep cliffs and sections that include metal ladders embedded into rock.

Mickelson is the second-leading money winner of all-time on the PGA Tour, behind Tiger Woods, with career winnings of $90.5 million. He has won 44 PGA Tour events.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like