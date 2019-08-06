Golf legend Phil Mickelson says hiking Acadia’s Precipice Trail ‘one of the coolest things I’ve done’

Phil Mickelson, winner of five major golf titles during his stellar career, is spending some time in Maine this week, and he isn’t lying around relaxing.

Instead, the golfer who is nicknamed “Lefty” on Tuesday tweeted photos of himself atop Precipice Trail in Acadia National Park. Mickelson, whose weight has fluctuated over the years, has more recently commented on a diet and fitness regime that he has embarked upon. Mickelson looks lean and mean in his photos, and he seemed impressed by one of Acadia’s most popular trails.

“I hiked the Precipice Trail at Acadia National Forest [sic] and wanted to share that it is one of the coolest things I’ve done,” Mickelson tweeted. “Hard to explain the beauty and challenge of this amazing trail.”

I hiked the Precipice Trail at Acadia National Forest and wanted to share that it is one of the coolest things I’ve done. Hard to explain the beauty and challenge of this amazing trail. pic.twitter.com/9dfc8HuFTf — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 6, 2019

Precipice is one of the most challenging trails in Acadia National Park, featuring steep cliffs and sections that include metal ladders embedded into rock.

Mickelson is the second-leading money winner of all-time on the PGA Tour, behind Tiger Woods, with career winnings of $90.5 million. He has won 44 PGA Tour events.