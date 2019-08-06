Wednesday, August 7, 2019: Irresponsible fish farm post, Trump’s 9/11 claim, ending Alzheimer’s

Irresponsible fish farm post

Over the weekend the Sierra Club Maine Facebook page posted a link to an article in a fisheries trade publication titled, “Thousands of salmon escape from land-based site.” The post said above the link, “Nordic Aquafarm’s ‘clean’ reputation in Norway.”

Several things are noteworthy about this Facebook post, which has now been deleted. First, the article has absolutely nothing to do with Nordic Aquafarms and does not reference the company. Moreover, it does not appear that the kind of fish escape that occurred at a smolt factory in Norway would be possible in the Nordic facility to be built in Belfast, due to how it will be built. It would be as likely to happen as for an elephant to get into your septic system through your plumbing.

It might have been interesting to post such an article with a comment such as, “Thankfully this cannot happen here.” Instead, it is totally irresponsible to make the implication that this post did.

There are serious and important conversations to be had about balancing the roles of conservation, environmental stewardship and responsible economic development in Maine. These should be based on reasoning, evidence and good-faith communication. The Maine Chapter of the Sierra Club seems to be working against this effort and I will no longer support them in any way.

Trudy Miller

Northport

Trump’s 9/11 claim

Last week, President Donald Trump claimed before an audience of 9/11 first responders, “I was down there [at Ground Zero] also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder, but I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.” There is little evidence of this exaggerated claim, but Trump was recorded that day mentioning in passing, in an interview, that his was now the tallest building in Manhattan. Imagine saying this ( falsely) on the day of that tragedy.

The president waited a beat after making the claim of working among the first responders – a claim met with skepticism from a retired deputy chief of the New York City Fire Department – for applause that never came.

But this was not the only untruth spoken by the president last week. Following Twitter attacks on four Congresswomen of color critical of his policies, who he said should return to their countries – all of them citizens and three U.S. born – he tweeted that black Congressman Elijah Cummings was a “racist” and a “brutal bully.”

What excruciating irony.

These are slanders that match in depravity the president’s claim of having worked at Ground Zero. For Trump supporters nearing exodus, on the cusp of leaving his camp — especially evangelicals — all I can think to say is follow your heart, it’s the revealer of integrity.

Paul Baribault

Lewiston

Ending Alzheimer’s

On Tuesday, July 30, on page A3 of the BDN, there was a half page ad with the seven words, “Something Both Sides Can Agree On: Ending Alzheimer’s.”

So what is this? Is this a political statement that both the Democrats and Republicans are agreeing to ending Alzheimer’s?

It is a total waste of a lot of money. And it does nothing!

The Alzheimer’s Association is pleading for people to donate money, to provide respite care for caregivers, to have people become educated about the disease, to partake in clinical trials, etc. This does nothing to educate people or inform them.

When folks do the Alzheimer’s walk and get sponsors, when they donate money, when they buy the hats and shirts, they expect that the money will be put to a good use, such as research.

Many people have paid for their own classes to become educated. They did not receive any grant money. They attended classes at their own expense to learn about treatments and medications.

Why should anyone continue to donate and walk if this waste of their time and money will occur?

The Alzheimer’s Association has an annual revenue of over $350 million. The association has benefited many people. Perhaps they just don’t know what to do with all their money.

Diane Barlow

Orland