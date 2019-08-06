Portland investigating enrollment drop at Deering High

The superintendent of Portland Public Schools said he’s working to address a drop in enrollment at Deering High School and a corresponding spike across town at Portland High School.

Xavier Botana issued a letter to the community on Monday after the Portland Press Herald reported the shift in enrollment numbers due to concerns over safety and discipline. Portland High has typically brought in a freshman class of about 190 students, but this year will have more than 270. Deering, which has typically enrolled about 220 freshmen, will see just 127 this fall.

Botana said the school system will identify and address the root causes for the drop in order to prevent future swings. He praised Deering as one of three city high schools that provide an outstanding education.

