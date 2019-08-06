2 men accused of stealing from Westbrook Little League field

Two men are accused of stealing items from a Little League Baseball field in Westbrook on Friday.

An officer noticed “suspicious activity” at the Little League baseball field on Bridge Street around 2:50 a.m., according to the Westbrook Police Department.

The officer found two men in the parking lot and discovered they had broken into the shed at the field and had stolen items, Westbrook police said.

Police arrested 42-year-old Bryant Feyler and 37-year-old Derek Thompson, both of Westbrook.

Feyler was charged with burglary and possession of burglar’s tools, and Thompson was charged with burglary and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Both men were taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

All property was recovered and returned to the Little League.