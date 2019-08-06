New England
August 06, 2019
New England Latest News | Kendall Chick | Bangor Metro | 72-Hour Bridge | Today's Paper
New England

Massachusetts man who sold sick and dying puppies ordered to pay $480K

Jay Reeves | AP
Jay Reeves | AP
A puppy sits in a crate in this April 3, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has been ordered to permanently stop operating an unlicensed and unsanitary pet shop out of his home and to pay more than $480,000 in penalties and damages for selling sick and dying puppies to customers.

State Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday that a judge entered a default judgment against Heath Morse of Shrewsbury barring him from ever selling dogs in the state.

The state sued Morse in November.

Authorities say from 2016 until October he sold more than three dozen bulldog puppies for thousands of dollars each. More than a quarter of the puppies sold ultimately died, many within days of purchase, and customers paid thousands in veterinary bills to treat or euthanize sick dogs.

A working number could not be found for Morse.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like