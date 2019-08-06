16 hurt after Massachusetts man allegedly punches bus driver, causing crash

RANDOLPH, Massachusetts — Police said a Massachusetts man punched a bus driver who would not let him get off, triggering a crash that injured 16 people.

Authorities said 24-year-old Matthew Young of Boston assaulted the driver of the Brockton Area Transit Authority bus in Randolph about 7:30 p.m. Monday, causing the bus to rear-end a car and strike a utility pole.

Randolph police said 16 people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The injured included the 48-year-old male bus driver and a 10-year-old male passenger.

Police said Young wanted to get off the bus in an area that was not a fixed stop.

He faces several charges including assault and battery on a bus driver. He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday. It couldn’t be determined if he has an attorney.