10-year-old boy rescued after falling more than 20 feet while hiking

A 10-year-old boy was rescued after falling 20-30 feet onto rocks off a hiking trail at Moxie Falls on Saturday.

The young boy was carried in a stokes basket up the steep grade of the cliffs. He was taken to an ambulance in an ATV, which took him to a LifeFlight helicopter where he was flown to a trauma center, according to a Facebook post from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Moxie Falls, one of Maine’s highest waterfalls, is located 50 miles north of Skowhegan in Somerset County and includes a 90-foot vertical drop.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office U.S. Border Patrol, the Maine Warden Service, West Forks Fire & Rescue and Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance Service responded to the rescue.