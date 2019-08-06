Man charged with robbing teenager in Bangor

A 20-year-old has been charged with robbery after police found a disheveled teenager on the Shaw’s Supermarket property on Bangor’s Main Street at about 5:20 a.m. Monday.

Braedon Hadder, who does not have a permanent address, was charged with robbery and taken to the Penobscot County Jail, according to Bangor police.

The alleged victim, whom police did not identify, was injured and was unable to tell officers what had happened to him, Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu said Tuesday. He was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Hadder was charged after police conducted interviews and reviewed surveillance video, Beaulieu said.

Information about a possible motive for the robbery was not released.

The defendant is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

If convicted, Hadder faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.