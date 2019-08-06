Grandma’s coleslaw goes with all the summer foods

Coleslaw goes so well with all our favorite summer food such as hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, fried clams and lobster rolls.

Some like slaw tangy and others like it creamy. Some want shredded cabbage and others want it chopped. Myself, I like shredded and don’t care if it is tangy or creamy as long as you leave out pineapple. Fortunately, the coleslaw recipe Penny Kneeland sent along does not have pineapple in it.

Penny wrote, “With everyone’s garden coming along, thought you might be interested in my maternal grandmother’s recipe for coleslaw. Her heritage was German/English. It has been our family’s favorite for years, and I am constantly being asked to bring it to potlucks and family gatherings and celebrations.”

Amelia Hills, Penny’s gram, called her recipe Shredded Cabbage Toss. Penny added her own wrinkles using savoy, the curly, crinkly cabbage, and she added carrots. Shredded yellow, orange or red peppers make it colorful. She reports that it keeps well in a refrigerator for several days without going limp.

Penny starts with the dressing, putting the vinegar, sugar, and salt in a Mason jar and shaking them until the sugar is dissolved. Then she adds the vegetable oil (I used olive oil). She said she goes easy on the dressing when adding it to the cabbage because she prefers the slaw less wet. You’ll want to suit your own taste.

Amelia Hill’s Shredded Cabbage Toss

Yields 4 servings, plus extra dressing

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil

2 cups finely shredded cabbage

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 medium onion, chopped

¼ shredded bell pepper

¼ cup shredded carrot

1. Mix together vinegar, sugar and salt, and shake until the sugar dissolves.

2. Add the vegetable oil and shake until dressing is well combined.

3. Put shredded cabbage, chopped parsley, chopped onion, and shredded pepper and carrot into a large bowl, and toss until ingredients are evenly combined.

4. Dribble dressing over vegetables, tossing to coat evenly with the dressing. Taste to see if there is enough dressing, and add salt and pepper to taste.