Bangor hospital looking for volunteers for upcoming road race

With just under eight weeks until St. Joseph Healthcare’s first Commit to Get Fit 5K/10K road race, more than 170 participants have signed up — a number that has the race organizers feeling quietly confident.

“This is the first time we’ve put on an event like this,” said Brad Coffey, the president of St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation. “The response has been great so far. This race is about demonstrating St. Joe’s commitment to helping anyone and everyone in our community improve their health and well-being and response has been nothing but positive. We’re hoping we might exceed our initial expectations on participation numbers.”

The race committee is made up of both St. Joseph’s employees and members of the Bangor community, such as Epic Sports’ Brad Ryder and Sub 5 Track Club’s Dave Farrar. They’re all offering their time because they’re excited to give the community another chance to get active but also because it’s raising money for a great cause — St. Joe’s SAFE Nurse program.

All involved would love to see some more volunteers come onboard for race day. Volunteers are integral to events like this, helping keep participants safe, lifting the mood with a well-timed cheer and hopefully enjoying themselves, too.

“The slogan for the Commit [race] is ‘walk, run, cheer or volunteer’ and volunteering offers a chance to be involved even if running or walking isn’t your thing,” Coffey said. “It’s going to be a fun, energetic day and our volunteers are a vital piece of putting the Commit together, so we are hugely thankful to anyone who says ‘count me in’.”

The race committee hopes to have between 60 and 70 volunteers on the day of the race. Their tasks include: covering the registration table; traffic control and directing walkers and runners along the route; helping with the Kids’ Run; collecting timing tags at the finish line; and cheering for those racing.

The Commit to Get Fit is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 29, in Bangor. For more information or to sign-up as a participant or volunteer, visit stjoeshealing.org/commit.