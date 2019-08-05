Portland Sea Dogs
August 05, 2019
Baysox snap 3-game slide with win over Portland Sea Dogs

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland Sea Dogs Joey Curletta wards off the pitcher as he moves toward the bag with the ball in this June 6, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press

BOWIE, Maryland — Jesmuel Valentin tripled, doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Bowie Baysox beat the Portland Sea Dogs 10-4 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Baysox and a five-game winning streak for the Sea Dogs.

Anderson Feliz doubled and singled with three RBIs and a couple of runs for Bowie.

Trailing 1-0, the Baysox took the lead for good with four runs in the first inning. Valentin hit a two-run triple en route to the three-run lead.

The Baysox later added runs in five additional innings to secure the victory.

Bowie right-hander Dean Kremer (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Bryan Mata (2-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and five hits while not recording an out.

Jarren Duran doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Sea Dogs. Brett Netzer homered and singled, scoring two runs.

 


Comments

