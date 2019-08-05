Local sports: Golf scores; sailing results; Topsham Fair harness racing; preseason info

Golf
HOLE-IN-ONE
Gordon Goodwin
Gordon Goodwin of Bar Harbor recorded a hole-in-one on the 147-yard fourth hole at Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor on Sunday. He used a 7-iron for the ace, which was witnessed by Tim Buell, Roger Willis and Karl Hallett.
LOCAL
At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor
Men’s Club Championship Finals — Championship Flight: Jake Willis defeats Brent Barker 1 up; First Flight: Bryan Maurais defeats Randy Stanley
At Barren View GC, Jonesboro
Women’s Club Championship — Gross: 1) Laura Bagley 174, 2) Jeanine Wright 176, 3) Lynn King 184; Net: 1) Nancy Cunliffe 128, 2) Kate Doherty-Perez 147, 3) Janice Rice 149, Pins: (day one): No. 2 Lynn King 30-9; No. 5 Nancy Cunliffe 24-0; (day two): Nancy Cunliffe 10-10; Nancy Cunliffe 5-2: Long Drive (day one): Janice Rice; (day two): Laura Bagley; Participation Award: Hilary Pineo
At Lucerne GC
Senior Scramble Results: 1st Richard Baker, Bob Leighton, Dick Reed, Dennis Kiah (-7) 2nd tie Jim Bonzey, Bill Ferris, Russ Black, Bob Tweedie (-6); Bob Carter, Jerry Noble, Gerry Dill, Alan Gray (-6); Randy Irish, Gordon Holmes, Lynn Reid, Dana Corey (-6); Dave Dunham, Kerry Woodbury, Royce Morrison, Tom Winston (-6); Bruce Blanchard, Chuck Hodge, Whitney Lavene, Ron (Allen) (-6); Ralph Alley, Ben Sawyer, Larry Orcutt, Bob Gray, Robin Young (-4); Barry Harris, Bill Nickles, Ralph Holyoke, Bob Landis, Bob Mc Kenney (-3); Joe Guaraldo, Jim Awalt, Dave Brewer, Mark Molnar (-3); Bill Brooks, Mike Dore, Dale Anthony, Martin Bernard (-3); Pins: No. 2 Mike Dore 10-6, No. 6 Robin Young 9-1
At PVCC, Orono
Brewer Youth Hockey Scramble — Gross: 1. Dan Allen, Chad Arnell, Josh Greer, Josh Churchard 61; 2. Wally Tardiff, Mike Ambrose, Brian St. Louis, John Ambrose 62 (tiebreaker); 3. Nick McNay, Jon Mooney, Jordan Beaulieu, Jeff Porter 62; Pins: No. 4 Chad Armell 3-7; No. 6 Tom Hite 33-9; No. 14 Mike Ambrose 6-6; No. 16 Mike Ambrose 25-5; Longest Drive: Jon Mooney
At Traditions GC, Holden
Men’s League — 1. Roger Therriault, Gil Reed, Steve Batson, 30; 2. Terry Pangburn, Charlie Perkins, Bob Leavitt, 30; 3. Harold Batson, Bob Pentland, Brad Holmes, 34; Pin: No. 8 Bob Leavitt 24-7
Sailing
Castine Classic Yacht Race
At Castine
Classic A
Isla (Henry May) 2:13:39, Neith Herreshoff (Van Brown) 2:17:24 2 The Hawk (Oivind Lorentzen) 2:23:10, Siren (Peter Cassidy) 2:24:06, Polly (Peter Gallant) 2:25:59, Black Watch (John Melvin) 2:26:46, Mah Jong (Alex Goldhill) 2:27:05, Santana (Connor Wallace) 2:27:56, Falcon (Bob Scott) 2:29:09, Brilliant (Dan McKenzie) 2:32:19, Solution (Carter S. Bacon) 2:35:27 Mashnee Herreshoff (Matthew Wall) 2:36:04, Cuilaun (Alex Reilly) 2:36:42, Spartan (Justin Burman) DNF, Legacy (Lee Thurston) DNF
Classic B
Silent Maid (Peter Kellogg) 2:13:31, Otter (Robert Keefer) 2:20:52, Palawan (G. Scott Gazelle) 2:27:16, Mermaid (Brooke Parish) 2:29:54, Easterly (David Kriegel) 2:31:28, Cheeta Cheata (Charles Nethersole) 2:35:28, Phalarope (Tom Ashton) 2:35:38, Eagle (C. Daniel Smith) 2:36:28, Gesture (Malcolm Bromilow) 2:41:18, Owl (Aaron Lincoln) DNF
Classic C
Alera (Claas van der Linde) 2:31:15, Finali (Gregg Knighton) 2:35:57, Thetis (Alden Brewster) 2:36:48, Zinnia (Stephen Malone) 2:40:58, Forthright (Carl Stein) DNF, Jolle (Charles Haines) DNS, Jabberwocky (Craig Snider) DNS
Spirit of Tradition
Vortex (Steve White) 2:15:35, Blackfish (Ron Zarrella) 2:17:15, Outlier (Harvey Jones) 2:23:26, Ananda (Trevor Hinckley) 2:28:55, Restive (Rob McAlpine) 2:30:52, Isobel (Richard Schotte) 2:32:41, Wild Horses (Donald Tofias) DNS, Lark (Patrick Wilmerding) DNS, Dreadnought (Joseph Weber) DNS
Auto racing
Aroostook Savings & Loan Firecracker 200
At Spud Speedway, Caribou
Pro All Stars Series Mods: 1. Tyler King, Gray; 2. Mike Carigan, Lebanon; 3. Spencer Morse, Waterford; 4. Wayne Allard, Stetson; 5. Jairet Harrison, Freeport
Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models: 1. D.J. Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 2. Nick Sweet, Barre, Vt.;3. Ben Rowe, Turner; 4. Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 5. Derek Griffith, Hudson, NH; 6. Austin Theriault, Fort Kent; 7. Andy Saunders, Ellsworth; 8. Gabe Brown, Center Conway, N.H.; 9. Wyatt Alexander, Ellsworth; 10. Mike Rowe, Turner; 11. Scott McDaniel, Livermore; 12. Chris Duncan, Hampton, New Brunswick; 13. Kirk Thibeau; 14. Bobby Therrien, Waterbury, Vt.; 15. Shawn Martin, Turner; 16. Gary Smith, Bangor; 17. Brandon Barker; 18. Mike Hopkins, Hermon
Spud Speedway Enduros: 1. Brad Bellows, China; 2. Casey Bellows, Fairfield; 3. Josh Knoll, Wells; 4. Jason Phillips, Augusta; 5. Connell McLean, Centreville, New Brunswick
Semi-pro football
New England Football League
Saturday’s late result
Hartford Colts 12, New England Crusaders (Bristol, Conn.) 0
Sunday’s game
Taunton (Mass.) Gladiators 22, North Shore Generals (Lynn, Mass.) 14
Saturday, Aug. 10 games
Green Valley Blackhawks (Danielson, Conn.) at Seacoast Warhawks, Commissioners Field, Dover NH, 2 p.m.
Mystic River Tigers (Medford, Mass.) at Southern Vermont Storm, Lower Willow Park, Bennington, Vt., 4 p.m.
Boston Bandits at New Hampshire Nor’easter, Memorial High School, Manchester NH, 5 p.m.
Vermont Ravens (Burlington) at Hartford Colts, Annie Fisher School, 5:45 p.m.
Naugatuck Valley Riverdawgs (Cheshire, Conn.) at Connecticut Gamblers, Tolland High School, 6 p.m.
New England Crusaders (Bristol, Conn.) at Connecticut Brawlers, Clem Lemire Complex, Newington, 6 p.m.
Brunswick Bearcats (Troy, NY) at Haverhill (Mass.) Hitmen, Trinity Stadium, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island Riptide (Cranston) at Monadnock Marauders, Keene (NH) High School, 6:30 p.m.
Worcester Wildcats at Mass Warriors, Sabourin Field, Bedford, 7 p.m.
Bay State Buccaneers (Brockton, Mass.) at North Shore Generals, Manning Field, Lynn, Mass.,, 7 p.m.
Marlboro (Mass.) Shamrocks at Southern New England Admirals, Mansfield (Mass.) High School, 7 p.m.
Connecticut Panthers (Meriden) at Middleboro (Mass.) Cobras, Battis Field, 7:30 p.m.
Bye Week for Mill City Eagles, Southern Maine Raging Bulls, New Hampshire Nor’easter, Boston Bandits, Troy City Titans, Taunton Gladiators, New Haven Venom
Harness racing
Topsham Fair
Sunday’s results
First, Pace, $3,600
- Sportsmuffler, K. Switzer Jr. 3.00-3.20-2.20
- Tease Hanover, Mm. Athearn 20.40-6.40
- Verry Well Pretty, W. Campbell 2.80
T-2:01.2; Qu. 1-4, $9.80; Ex. 4-1, $14.00; Tri. 4-1-2, $105.60
Second, Pace, $3,000
- Boy Crazy, W. Campbell 16.40-6.40-10.20
- RD Majestic, F. Petrelli 11.40-7.40
- Color Palette K, Mm. Athearn 3.60
T-2:02.4; Qu. 2-4, $49.80; Ex. 4-2, $92.80; Tri. 4-2-1, $600.80; DD 4-4, $49.00
Third, Pace, $3,000
- Vettor Angel, R. Sumner 6.00-6.80-4.00
- Memorydream, N. Graffam 4.80-3.20
- Missbiglee, W. Campbell 6.20
T-2:03; Qu. 2-4, $32.00; Ex. 4-2, $72.20; Tri. 4-2-6, $286.20
Fourth, Pace, $3,000
- Always Dee One, W. Campbell 7.20-8.80-6.20
- Dads Filly, F. Petrelli 2.80-3.40
- Vegas Strip Three, Mp. Sowers 2.60
T-2:02; Qu. 2-3, $10.40; Ex. 3-2, $27.00; Tri. 3-2-1, $70.60
Fifth, Pace, $2,600
- Pembroke Newt, L. MacDonald 9.20-2.20-4.20
- Ashtoreth Hanover, W. Campbell 2.20-2.40
- Dragon Me Down, Mm. Athearn 2.80
T-2:05.2; Qu. 1-3, $10.80; Ex. 1-3, $34.00; Tri. 1-3-4, $116.80
Sixth, Pace, $3,600
- Bettor’s Pride, Mp. Sowers 3.60-2.40-2.10
- Luceman, K. Switzer Jr. 5.00-2.20
- Toe Tag, B. Burn 2.40
T-2:03.1; Qu. 1-4, $7.80; Ex. 1-4, $13.60; Tri. 1-4-3, $44.60; DD 1-1, $85.20
Seventh, Trot, $4,500
- Mack’s Golf Band, W. Campbell 4.80-2.60-4.80
- Muscana, Md. Cushing 4.00-3.40
- Booyah TJ, J. Beckwith 3.40
T-2:04.1; Qu. 1-4, $17.40; Ex. 4-1, $22.80; Tri. 4-1-7, $89.60
Eighth, Pace, $3,000
- Babebzgorgeous, J. Beckwith 4.00-2.40-2.20
- Belly Dancer, K. Switzer Jr. 6.60-3.00
- Maddie D, W. Campbell 2.60
T-2:02.4; Qu. 2-4, $7.00; Ex. 4-2, $9.00; Tri. 4-2-6, $24.60
Ninth, Pace, $3,000
- Go Sandy Go, N. Graffam 2.60-9.40-2.20
- Young American, F. Petrelli
- Wild Lady Luck, A. Harrington 3.40
T-2:02; Qu. 6-7, $31.00; Ex. 6-7, $68.00; Tri. 6-7-5, $56.40
Tenth, Pace, $3,000
- Stonebridge Adam, A. Hall 7.00-10.80-5.80
- Win Sum Reagan, M. Cayouette 19.60
- Ideal Bid, B. Burns 7.80
T-2:01.4; Qu. 2-8, $122.00; Ex. 2-8, $88.80; Tri. 2-8-5, $288.20; DD 6-2, $8.80
Total Handle: $17,414
Tuesday’s starters, 5 p.m.
First, Pace, $2,800
- Babebzgorgeous, J. Beckwith
- Rockin Sweetheart, K. Switzer Jr.
- Awaken The Dream, W. Campbell
- Beach Maverick, H. Campbell
- And Now There’s You, F. Petrelli
Second, Pace, $2,900
- Village Beat, A. Harrington
- Pembroke Bambino, D. Ingraham
- You’re News, T. Hudson
- Northern Breakout, W. Campbell
- Wake, N. Graffam
- Jimmy C R, K. Switzer Jr.
- Terem Up Louie, Mp. Sowers
Third, Trot, $3,000
- Royal Hawaii, D. Ingraham
- Scottish Blue, L. Varnum
- Lakenledge Ikossi, W. Campbell
- Just A Little Evil, Mm. Athearn
- Astrogal, S. Taggart
Fourth, Pace, $3,600
- The Filly Princess, Mp. Sowers
- Esteemed Members, A. Harrington
- Janinne, D. Deslandes
- Something Royal, H. Campbell
- Robocall Hanover, K. Switzer Jr.
Fifth, Trot, $3,000
- Mary Girl, I. Davies
- Wolf’s Milan, Mm. Athearn
- Beer League, N. Graffam
- Maine Muscle, D. Ingraham
- Carbon Footprint, K. Switzer Jr.
Sixth, Pace, $3,600
- Fox Valley Primo, W. Campbell
- Bold Willie, K. Switzer Jr.
- Pembroke Art, H. Campbell
- Guns N Money, A. Harrington
- McArdle Royale N, N. Graffam
- Paris Beau, G. Mosher
- Victory Ahead, A. Hall
Seventh, Pace, $4,500
- Smart N Articulate, Mp. Sowers
- Amethyst Seelster, D. Deslandes
- Dandy’s Beauty, N. Graffam
- Shez Sugarsweet A, R. Cushing
- Jaded Dream, K. Switzer Jr.
Eighth, Pace, $3,600
- Eternal Ring, H. Campbell
- I Saw Red, Mp. Sowers
- Roll With Ann, W. Campbell
- Cheyenne Patti, K. Switzer Jr.
- Final Champion, A. Harrington
Preseason
HIGH SCHOOL
CENTRAL
Central High School will be holding its mandatory sports information night for parents at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 Central High School in Corinth. Tryouts are scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 19: Field Hockey (Monday 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-7:30 p.m.); Boys Soccer (Monday 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-8 p.m.); Girls Soccer (Monday 6-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 6-8 p.m.); Cross Country (Monday through Friday, 8-9:30 a.m.); Golf (Monday 4-6 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday 4-6 p.m., at Whitetail Golf Course, Charleston).
ORONO
Fall sports physicals will be provided by Eastern Maine Medical Center Family Medicine from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 7. Student-athletes should report to the Orono High School main lobby. Cost is $10, and checks should be made payable to Orono High School. Fall sports information night is 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Orono High School gymnasium. All student-athletes must have the following forms completed and signed: physical exam, co-curricular contract, and white medical card. The first day of preseason practices is Monday, Aug. 19 in the following fall sports: boys soccer, 8-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.; girls soccer, 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.; cross country, 8-10 a.m.; golf: 9-11 a.m. at Penobscot Valley Country Club; field hockey, 7-9 a.m. and 6-8 p.m.; football, 3-5 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.; and cheering, 5-7 p.m.
Comments