Local sports: Golf scores; sailing results; Topsham Fair harness racing; preseason info

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Gordon Goodwin

Gordon Goodwin of Bar Harbor recorded a hole-in-one on the 147-yard fourth hole at Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor on Sunday. He used a 7-iron for the ace, which was witnessed by Tim Buell, Roger Willis and Karl Hallett.

LOCAL

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Men’s Club Championship Finals — Championship Flight: Jake Willis defeats Brent Barker 1 up; First Flight: Bryan Maurais defeats Randy Stanley

At Barren View GC, Jonesboro

Women’s Club Championship — Gross: 1) Laura Bagley 174, 2) Jeanine Wright 176, 3) Lynn King 184; Net: 1) Nancy Cunliffe 128, 2) Kate Doherty-Perez 147, 3) Janice Rice 149, Pins: (day one): No. 2 Lynn King 30-9; No. 5 Nancy Cunliffe 24-0; (day two): Nancy Cunliffe 10-10; Nancy Cunliffe 5-2: Long Drive (day one): Janice Rice; (day two): Laura Bagley; Participation Award: Hilary Pineo

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble Results: 1st Richard Baker, Bob Leighton, Dick Reed, Dennis Kiah (-7) 2nd tie Jim Bonzey, Bill Ferris, Russ Black, Bob Tweedie (-6); Bob Carter, Jerry Noble, Gerry Dill, Alan Gray (-6); Randy Irish, Gordon Holmes, Lynn Reid, Dana Corey (-6); Dave Dunham, Kerry Woodbury, Royce Morrison, Tom Winston (-6); Bruce Blanchard, Chuck Hodge, Whitney Lavene, Ron (Allen) (-6); Ralph Alley, Ben Sawyer, Larry Orcutt, Bob Gray, Robin Young (-4); Barry Harris, Bill Nickles, Ralph Holyoke, Bob Landis, Bob Mc Kenney (-3); Joe Guaraldo, Jim Awalt, Dave Brewer, Mark Molnar (-3); Bill Brooks, Mike Dore, Dale Anthony, Martin Bernard (-3); Pins: No. 2 Mike Dore 10-6, No. 6 Robin Young 9-1

At PVCC, Orono

Brewer Youth Hockey Scramble — Gross: 1. Dan Allen, Chad Arnell, Josh Greer, Josh Churchard 61; 2. Wally Tardiff, Mike Ambrose, Brian St. Louis, John Ambrose 62 (tiebreaker); 3. Nick McNay, Jon Mooney, Jordan Beaulieu, Jeff Porter 62; Pins: No. 4 Chad Armell 3-7; No. 6 Tom Hite 33-9; No. 14 Mike Ambrose 6-6; No. 16 Mike Ambrose 25-5; Longest Drive: Jon Mooney

At Traditions GC, Holden

Men’s League — 1. Roger Therriault, Gil Reed, Steve Batson, 30; 2. Terry Pangburn, Charlie Perkins, Bob Leavitt, 30; 3. Harold Batson, Bob Pentland, Brad Holmes, 34; Pin: No. 8 Bob Leavitt 24-7

Sailing

Castine Classic Yacht Race

At Castine

Classic A

Isla (Henry May) 2:13:39, Neith Herreshoff (Van Brown) 2:17:24 2 The Hawk (Oivind Lorentzen) 2:23:10, Siren (Peter Cassidy) 2:24:06, Polly (Peter Gallant) 2:25:59, Black Watch (John Melvin) 2:26:46, Mah Jong (Alex Goldhill) 2:27:05, Santana (Connor Wallace) 2:27:56, Falcon (Bob Scott) 2:29:09, Brilliant (Dan McKenzie) 2:32:19, Solution (Carter S. Bacon) 2:35:27 Mashnee Herreshoff (Matthew Wall) 2:36:04, Cuilaun (Alex Reilly) 2:36:42, Spartan (Justin Burman) DNF, Legacy (Lee Thurston) DNF

Classic B

Silent Maid (Peter Kellogg) 2:13:31, Otter (Robert Keefer) 2:20:52, Palawan (G. Scott Gazelle) 2:27:16, Mermaid (Brooke Parish) 2:29:54, Easterly (David Kriegel) 2:31:28, Cheeta Cheata (Charles Nethersole) 2:35:28, Phalarope (Tom Ashton) 2:35:38, Eagle (C. Daniel Smith) 2:36:28, Gesture (Malcolm Bromilow) 2:41:18, Owl (Aaron Lincoln) DNF

Classic C

Alera (Claas van der Linde) 2:31:15, Finali (Gregg Knighton) 2:35:57, Thetis (Alden Brewster) 2:36:48, Zinnia (Stephen Malone) 2:40:58, Forthright (Carl Stein) DNF, Jolle (Charles Haines) DNS, Jabberwocky (Craig Snider) DNS

Spirit of Tradition

Vortex (Steve White) 2:15:35, Blackfish (Ron Zarrella) 2:17:15, Outlier (Harvey Jones) 2:23:26, Ananda (Trevor Hinckley) 2:28:55, Restive (Rob McAlpine) 2:30:52, Isobel (Richard Schotte) 2:32:41, Wild Horses (Donald Tofias) DNS, Lark (Patrick Wilmerding) DNS, Dreadnought (Joseph Weber) DNS

Auto racing

Aroostook Savings & Loan Firecracker 200

At Spud Speedway, Caribou

Pro All Stars Series Mods: 1. Tyler King, Gray; 2. Mike Carigan, Lebanon; 3. Spencer Morse, Waterford; 4. Wayne Allard, Stetson; 5. Jairet Harrison, Freeport

Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models: 1. D.J. Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 2. Nick Sweet, Barre, Vt.;3. Ben Rowe, Turner; 4. Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 5. Derek Griffith, Hudson, NH; 6. Austin Theriault, Fort Kent; 7. Andy Saunders, Ellsworth; 8. Gabe Brown, Center Conway, N.H.; 9. Wyatt Alexander, Ellsworth; 10. Mike Rowe, Turner; 11. Scott McDaniel, Livermore; 12. Chris Duncan, Hampton, New Brunswick; 13. Kirk Thibeau; 14. Bobby Therrien, Waterbury, Vt.; 15. Shawn Martin, Turner; 16. Gary Smith, Bangor; 17. Brandon Barker; 18. Mike Hopkins, Hermon

Spud Speedway Enduros: 1. Brad Bellows, China; 2. Casey Bellows, Fairfield; 3. Josh Knoll, Wells; 4. Jason Phillips, Augusta; 5. Connell McLean, Centreville, New Brunswick

Semi-pro football

New England Football League

Saturday’s late result

Hartford Colts 12, New England Crusaders (Bristol, Conn.) 0

Sunday’s game

Taunton (Mass.) Gladiators 22, North Shore Generals (Lynn, Mass.) 14

Saturday, Aug. 10 games

Green Valley Blackhawks (Danielson, Conn.) at Seacoast Warhawks, Commissioners Field, Dover NH, 2 p.m.

Mystic River Tigers (Medford, Mass.) at Southern Vermont Storm, Lower Willow Park, Bennington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Boston Bandits at New Hampshire Nor’easter, Memorial High School, Manchester NH, 5 p.m.

Vermont Ravens (Burlington) at Hartford Colts, Annie Fisher School, 5:45 p.m.

Naugatuck Valley Riverdawgs (Cheshire, Conn.) at Connecticut Gamblers, Tolland High School, 6 p.m.

New England Crusaders (Bristol, Conn.) at Connecticut Brawlers, Clem Lemire Complex, Newington, 6 p.m.

Brunswick Bearcats (Troy, NY) at Haverhill (Mass.) Hitmen, Trinity Stadium, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island Riptide (Cranston) at Monadnock Marauders, Keene (NH) High School, 6:30 p.m.

Worcester Wildcats at Mass Warriors, Sabourin Field, Bedford, 7 p.m.

Bay State Buccaneers (Brockton, Mass.) at North Shore Generals, Manning Field, Lynn, Mass.,, 7 p.m.

Marlboro (Mass.) Shamrocks at Southern New England Admirals, Mansfield (Mass.) High School, 7 p.m.

Connecticut Panthers (Meriden) at Middleboro (Mass.) Cobras, Battis Field, 7:30 p.m.

Bye Week for Mill City Eagles, Southern Maine Raging Bulls, New Hampshire Nor’easter, Boston Bandits, Troy City Titans, Taunton Gladiators, New Haven Venom

Harness racing

Topsham Fair

Sunday’s results

First, Pace, $3,600

Sportsmuffler, K. Switzer Jr. 3.00-3.20-2.20 Tease Hanover, Mm. Athearn 20.40-6.40 Verry Well Pretty, W. Campbell 2.80

T-2:01.2; Qu. 1-4, $9.80; Ex. 4-1, $14.00; Tri. 4-1-2, $105.60

Second , Pace, $3,000

Boy Crazy, W. Campbell 16.40-6.40-10.20 RD Majestic, F. Petrelli 11.40-7.40 Color Palette K, Mm. Athearn 3.60

T-2:02.4; Qu. 2-4, $49.80; Ex. 4-2, $92.80; Tri. 4-2-1, $600.80; DD 4-4, $49.00

Third, Pace, $3,000

Vettor Angel, R. Sumner 6.00-6.80-4.00 Memorydream, N. Graffam 4.80-3.20 Missbiglee, W. Campbell 6.20

T-2:03; Qu. 2-4, $32.00; Ex. 4-2, $72.20; Tri. 4-2-6, $286.20

Fourth , Pace, $3,000

Always Dee One, W. Campbell 7.20-8.80-6.20 Dads Filly, F. Petrelli 2.80-3.40 Vegas Strip Three, Mp. Sowers 2.60

T-2:02; Qu. 2-3, $10.40; Ex. 3-2, $27.00; Tri. 3-2-1, $70.60

Fifth, Pace , $2,600

Pembroke Newt, L. MacDonald 9.20-2.20-4.20 Ashtoreth Hanover, W. Campbell 2.20-2.40 Dragon Me Down, Mm. Athearn 2.80

T-2:05.2; Qu. 1-3, $10.80; Ex. 1-3, $34.00; Tri. 1-3-4, $116.80

Sixth, Pace , $3,600

Bettor’s Pride, Mp. Sowers 3.60-2.40-2.10 Luceman, K. Switzer Jr. 5.00-2.20 Toe Tag, B. Burn 2.40

T-2:03.1; Qu. 1-4, $7.80; Ex. 1-4, $13.60; Tri. 1-4-3, $44.60; DD 1-1, $85.20

Seventh, Trot , $4,500

Mack’s Golf Band, W. Campbell 4.80-2.60-4.80 Muscana, Md. Cushing 4.00-3.40 Booyah TJ, J. Beckwith 3.40

T-2:04.1; Qu. 1-4, $17.40; Ex. 4-1, $22.80; Tri. 4-1-7, $89.60

Eighth, Pace , $3,000

Babebzgorgeous, J. Beckwith 4.00-2.40-2.20 Belly Dancer, K. Switzer Jr. 6.60-3.00 Maddie D, W. Campbell 2.60

T-2:02.4; Qu. 2-4, $7.00; Ex. 4-2, $9.00; Tri. 4-2-6, $24.60

Ninth, Pace , $3,000

Go Sandy Go, N. Graffam 2.60-9.40-2.20 Young American, F. Petrelli Wild Lady Luck, A. Harrington 3.40

T-2:02; Qu. 6-7, $31.00; Ex. 6-7, $68.00; Tri. 6-7-5, $56.40

Tenth, Pace , $3,000

Stonebridge Adam, A. Hall 7.00-10.80-5.80 Win Sum Reagan, M. Cayouette 19.60 Ideal Bid, B. Burns 7.80

T-2:01.4; Qu. 2-8, $122.00; Ex. 2-8, $88.80; Tri. 2-8-5, $288.20; DD 6-2, $8.80

Total Handle: $17,414

Tuesday’s starters, 5 p.m.

First, Pace , $2,800

Babebzgorgeous, J. Beckwith Rockin Sweetheart, K. Switzer Jr. Awaken The Dream, W. Campbell Beach Maverick, H. Campbell And Now There’s You, F. Petrelli

Second, Pace, $2,900

Village Beat, A. Harrington Pembroke Bambino, D. Ingraham You’re News, T. Hudson Northern Breakout, W. Campbell Wake, N. Graffam Jimmy C R, K. Switzer Jr. Terem Up Louie, Mp. Sowers

Third, Trot, $3,000

Royal Hawaii, D. Ingraham Scottish Blue, L. Varnum Lakenledge Ikossi, W. Campbell Just A Little Evil, Mm. Athearn Astrogal, S. Taggart

Fourth , Pace, $3,600

The Filly Princess, Mp. Sowers Esteemed Members, A. Harrington Janinne, D. Deslandes Something Royal, H. Campbell Robocall Hanover, K. Switzer Jr.

Fifth , Trot, $3,000

Mary Girl, I. Davies Wolf’s Milan, Mm. Athearn Beer League, N. Graffam Maine Muscle, D. Ingraham Carbon Footprint, K. Switzer Jr.

Sixth , Pace, $3,600

Fox Valley Primo, W. Campbell Bold Willie, K. Switzer Jr. Pembroke Art, H. Campbell Guns N Money, A. Harrington McArdle Royale N, N. Graffam Paris Beau, G. Mosher Victory Ahead, A. Hall

Seventh , Pace, $4,500

Smart N Articulate, Mp. Sowers Amethyst Seelster, D. Deslandes Dandy’s Beauty, N. Graffam Shez Sugarsweet A, R. Cushing Jaded Dream, K. Switzer Jr.

Eighth , Pace, $3,600

Eternal Ring, H. Campbell I Saw Red, Mp. Sowers Roll With Ann, W. Campbell Cheyenne Patti, K. Switzer Jr. Final Champion, A. Harrington

Preseason

HIGH SCHOOL

CENTRAL

Central High School will be holding its mandatory sports information night for parents at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 Central High School in Corinth. Tryouts are scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 19: Field Hockey (Monday 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-7:30 p.m.); Boys Soccer (Monday 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-8 p.m.); Girls Soccer (Monday 6-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 6-8 p.m.); Cross Country (Monday through Friday, 8-9:30 a.m.); Golf (Monday 4-6 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday 4-6 p.m., at Whitetail Golf Course, Charleston).

ORONO

Fall sports physicals will be provided by Eastern Maine Medical Center Family Medicine from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 7. Student-athletes should report to the Orono High School main lobby. Cost is $10, and checks should be made payable to Orono High School. Fall sports information night is 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Orono High School gymnasium. All student-athletes must have the following forms completed and signed: physical exam, co-curricular contract, and white medical card. The first day of preseason practices is Monday, Aug. 19 in the following fall sports: boys soccer, 8-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.; girls soccer, 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.; cross country, 8-10 a.m.; golf: 9-11 a.m. at Penobscot Valley Country Club; field hockey, 7-9 a.m. and 6-8 p.m.; football, 3-5 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.; and cheering, 5-7 p.m.