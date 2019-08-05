Motorcyclist injured in Rockport crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a car on Route 17 in Rockport.

The Rockport Fire Department said the motorcycle caught fire after the crash and the operator was thrown about 50 feet along the busy road.

The motorcycle operator was Mark Porter, 58, of Washington, Rockport fire Chief Jason Peasley said. Porter suffered serious body and leg injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators said the car involved in the crash pulled out into the path of the oncoming motorcycle, leading to the crash. The driver of that car was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.