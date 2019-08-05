Police: Man killed himself after domestic dispute in Lewiston

Police say a man apparently killed himself after a domestic dispute in Lewiston on Monday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m., Lewiston police responded to 12 Robinson Gardens for a report of a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman.

Police say the man had a handgun and threatened the woman as well as threatened suicide. The man reportedly fired a shot.

The woman was able to escape to a neighbor’s home, according to police. She was not hurt.

Police say the man ran off into the woods, and while they were trying to make contact with him, a gunshot was heard.

Police say the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man’s identity is not being release at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released.

Police say Robinson Gardens has reopened and the area is safe for neighbors to return home.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.