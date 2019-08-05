The Bantam Cafe closes in Winterport

Fifteen months after it opened, the Bantam Cafe in Winterport has closed its doors.

Owner Wesley Osterhout shared the news in a Facebook post on Friday that the weekend of Aug. 3-4 would be the cafe’s last. Osterhout did not cite specifics as to her reasons for closing, but noted that those in the restaurant industry are often subject to a wide variety of factors that make it hard to stay open.

Osterhout did not respond to a request for comment from the Bangor Daily News.

Osterhout opened the intimate, 30-seat Bantam Cafe in May 2018, initially offering just breakfast and lunch. In April of this year, she began serving dinner on the weekends. Osterhout, who has worked in kitchens since she was a teenager, specialized in local, fresh comfort food, ranging from sweet and savory crepes and baked goods, to dinner dishes including seared pork chops and baked polenta.

It was located at 111 Main St. in Winterport. That location was briefly the home of Amigos, a Mexican restaurant, and prior to that was the site of the original Bacon Tree restaurant, a popular brunch spot that opened in 2011 and then moved to a larger location down the street at 279 Main St. in 2016. The Bacon Tree closed at its new location in February 2018.

Other new restaurants and cafes that have opened in Winterport in recent months include the new breakfast and lunch restaurant the Dry Dock, located in the same building as Winterport Winery and Penobscot Bay Brewery, which opened in March 2019. Tea Maineia, a tea purveyor, moved into 145 Main St., the former location of 4Points BBQ, in January 2018, and now offers pastries and other goodies, in addition to an array of teas.