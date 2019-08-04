Red Sox radio announcer enjoys committee approach to broadcasts

Joe Castiglione has been broadcasting Boston Red Sox baseball games in the radio booth since 1983, but this year has been different.

Instead of having the same partner for every game, flagship station WEEI in Boston decided to use a multiple-broadcaster approach after Tim Neverett left after last season to work for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Castiglione has shared the booth with the likes of former Red Sox play-by-play man Sean McDonough, ESPN’s Chris Berman, former Detroit Tigers announcer Mario Impemba, former New York Mets broadcaster Josh Lewin, current Red Sox television play-by play man Dave O’Brien, New England Sports Network announcers and Maine natives Dale Arnold of Topsham and Tom Caron of Lewiston, Will Fleming and former Red Sox infielder Lou Merloni.

“It has been a little different,” said the 72-year-old Castiglione, who is in the Red Sox Hall of Fame. “It has been a nice mix. I know all of the guys and we’ve got some great people. Will Fleming is a rising star. He’s a great talent. It’s fun to work with Sean McDonough, who I’ve known for over 30 years. It has been great to work again with Dave O’Brien and Lou Merloni gives a players’ perspective.

“Dale Arnold is a Maine guy who has done mostly hockey but he has also done all the major sports.”

Castiglione said the format hasn’t required any major adjustments.

“I’m there every day except when I have my days off so I just do what I do,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of different partners over the years [so I’m used to it]. They all have their strengths so from my standpoint I just try to bring out the best in them. The sense of timing is essential. That’s where you make your adjustments.

“The games are so long, nobody has any trouble getting their words in. You have to have a lot of banter when the games average three hours and 24 minutes.”

Among his highlights has been the witty repartee with McDonough.

“We have a lot of fun. He is so quick with the needle,” Castiglione said.

The defending World Series champion Red Sox haven’t had as much fun this season.

They entered this weekend’s four-game series against the American League East-leading New York Yankees 10½ games out of first place and 3½ games behind second-place Tampa Bay in the race for the second and final wild-card playoff berth.

The Red Sox bullpen has been much maligned with its 19 blown saves but Castiglione said the bigger problem has been starting pitching.

“The starting pitching was supposed to be the strength of the team but it has been really hurting them,” Castiglione said. “They haven’t been going deep into games so that has put pressure on the bullpen. I’m not saying it’s a lights-out bullpen but it’s hard when they have to pitch so many innings.”

One statistic used to judge pitchers is a “quality start,” when a starter lasts six innings and allows three or fewer earned runs.

The Red Sox starting rotation of Chris Sale (11-for-22), Eduardo Rodriguez (9-for-22), Rick Porcello (9-for-22), David Price (9-for-20) and recently acquired Andrew Cashner (1-for-4) was a combined 39-for-90 in quality starts entering the weekend series, or 43.3 percent.

“As former manager Jimy Williams said, the [starting pitchers] set the tone,” Castiglione said.

Castiglione said he didn’t mind the Red Sox not making a trade at the trade deadline.

“The price was too high. You don’t want to give up an everyday player or even a top prospect for a middle-of-the-road reliever. I know they tried hard,” he said.

The bottom line, he said, is that Boston has basically the same roster it had a year ago while winning 108 regular-season games and the World Series so it is up to the team to play to its potential.

Castiglione said the Red Sox still are capable of making a late-season surge to earn a wild-card berth, and if they do qualify for postseason play they could be dangerous.

“You’d hate to see them not [get in the playoffs] when players like [Rafael] Devers and [Xander] Bogaerts are having such great years,” Castiglione said.

“The track record is there. They’re battle-tested. They’re experienced. If they can get into the playoffs, anything could happen. The starting rotation is going to have to bounce back strong in August and September. The offense is rolling now.”

Castiglione has confidence in newly appointed closer Brandon Workman and said Matt Barnes also could supply quality innings out of the bullpen if he’s not overused.