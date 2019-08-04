Local sports: Auto racing; Legion state tourney; golf results; football scores; road racing

Auto racing

(Top 5 per class; finish, car number, driver, hometown)

Speedway 95

At Hermon

Dysart’s Late Models: (July 24 makeup, 40 laps): 1. 19 Steve Kimball, Holden; 2. 28 Jr Robinson, Steuben; 3. 9 Asa Jones, Sullivan; 4. 52 Dana Wilbur, Frankfort; 5. 18 Brenton Parritt, Steuben

Dysart’s Late Models (40 Laps): 1. 17 Kris Matchett, Skowhegan; 2. 18 Brenton Parritt, Steuben; 3. 52 Dana Wilbur, Frankfort; 4. 19 Steve Kimball, Holden; 5. 28 Jr Robinson, Steuben

Casella Recycling Street Stocks (30 Laps): 1. 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike; 2. 61 Cole Robinson, Clinton; 3. 20 Joe Harriman. Liberty; 4. 99 Garett Hayman, Milford; 5. 11 Keith Ogden, Holden

Casella Waste Systems Sport-four Judy’s Restaurant Series No. 3 (35 Laps): 1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. 71 Donnie Silva, Hudson; 3. 08 Kyle Willette, Winslow; 4. 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 5. 11 Cody Farnsworth, Orono

Coca-cola Company Caged Runners (20 Laps): 1. 5 Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 2. 79 Rodney Turner, Montville; 3. 15 James Goodman, Carmel; 4. 15x Jason Phillips, Augusta; 5. 87 Dylan Dewitt, Newport

Oxford Plains Speedway

Super Late Model (50 laps): 1 03 Scott Moore, Anson; 2 59 Reid Lanpher, Manchester; 3 72 Scott Robbins, Dixfield; 4 54 Johnny Clark, Farmingdale; 5 7 Curtis Gerry, Waterboro

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1 1 64 Skip Stanley, Oxford; 2 36 Rick Spaulding, Lisbon; 3 27 Pat Thorne, Standish; 4 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 5 83 Dan Brown, Peru

Bandits (20 laps): 1 3 Jake Hall, Oxford; 2 08 Mike McKinney, Bryant Pond; 3 18 Dustin Salley, Mechanic Falls; 4 11 Alex Mowatt, Norway; 5 44 Jeff Libby, Poland

Figure 8 (15 laps): 1 2 Dale Lawrence, Minot; 2 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland; 3 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 4 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford

Rookie (15 laps): 1 1 Brady Childs, Leeds; 2 87 Dylan Cook, Minot; 3 96 Cole Binette, Arundel; 4 8 Owen Stuart, Naples; 5 09 Jeremy Turner, Norway

Wiscasset Speedway

Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman (50 laps): 1. 33 Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 2. 17 Chris Thorne, Sidney; 3. 5x Mark Lucas, Harpswell; 4. 25 Will Collins, Waldoboro; 5. 41 Logan Melcher, Fayette

Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Mini (25 laps): 1. 10. Jimmy Childs, Leeds; 2. 99 Scott Trask, Richmond; 3. 20 Jason Kimball, Pittston; 4. 78 Brady Romano, Livermore Falls; 5. 41 Shane Smith, Augusta

K&A Property Services Modifieds (30 laps): 1. 1 Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich; 2. 48 Brian Treadwell, Hancock; 3. 8 Richard Jordan, Kingfield; 4. 77 Nick Reno, West Bath; 5. 33x Steve Pierpoint, Cushing

Norm’s Used Cars Strictly Streets (25 laps): 1. 23 Zachary Emerson, Sabattus; 2. 09x Ryan Ripley, Thomaston; 3. 34 Craig Robbins, Montville; 4. 29 Brad Erskine, Solon; 5. 05 Brett Osmond, Wiscasset

Roadrunners (15 laps): 1. 23 Justice Pierpont, Jefferson; 2. 57 Jason Meserve; 3. 07 Doug Churchill, Bristol; 4. 1 Chris Emerson, Bath

Legion baseball

JUNIOR LEGION

State Tournament

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Friday, Aug. 2

Game 1: Fairfield PAL 8, Motor City 4

G2: Legendary Status-Lisbon 8, Sluggers 0

G3: Midcoast 5, Hammond Lumber Loons 4 (8 inns.)

G4: Acadians Post 207 6, Waterville 1

Saturday, Aug. 3

G5: Motor City 7, Sluggers 5

G6: Hammond Lumber Loons 11, Waterville 2 (Waterville eliminated)

G7: Fairfield PAL 7, Legendary Status-Lisbon 0

G8: Midcoast 7, Acadians Post 207 2

Sunday, Aug. 4

G9: Legendary Status-Lisbon 5, Hammond Lumber Loons 3 (Loons eliminated)

G10: Motor City 14, Acadians Post 207 10

G11: Fairfield PAL vs. Midcoast, 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5

G12: Motor City vs.Fairfield, 5 or 7:30 p.m.

G13: Legendary Status-Lisbon vs. Midcoast, 5 or 7:30 p.m.

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Paul Detre

Paul Detre of Morristown, N.J., recorded a hole-in-one on the 201-yard ninth hole at Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor on Friday. He used a 6-iron for the ace, which was witnessed by Anthony Detre, Fred Cook and George Merrill.

MSGA

At Gorham CC

GROSS FLIGHT 1: Joe Alvarez 65, Joe Hamilton 67, Ricky Jones 68, Ashley Fifield 69, Craig Chapman 69, Peter Wright 69. NET 1: Scott Cormier 60, Kevin Nickerson 62, Shawn Picard 65, Bob Libby 66, Jeremy Baker 66, Phil Dube 66. GROSS FLIGHT 2: Mike Dubois 73, Matt Peck 77, Jeff Chapman 79, Steve Andreasen 79. NET: Dana Costigan 60, Mike Mogan 63, Ben Holmes 65, Tom Reardon 65. GROSS SENIOR 1: Gary Manoogian 69, Ron Dery 71, Mike Doucette 76. NET 1: John Allen 66, Leo Marquis 66, Paul Connolly 66, Zibby Puleio 66. GROSS SENIOR 2: Chris Stratos 82, Doug Prevost 83, John Zappia 84. NET 2: Skip Waltz 64, James Dillon 67, Mike Dumais 67.

TEAM GROSS: Joe Hamilton-Logan Picard-Shawn Picard-Peter Wright 60, Joe Alvarez-Justin Irish-Seth Woodcock-Keith Croteau 61, Dave Luce-Gary Manoogian-Len Cole-Tom Ellsworth. NET: Casey Richardson-Mike Coyne-Chris Smith-Joe Gamache 56, Dan May-Mike Mogan-Mike J White-Phil Barter 56, Dan Wentworth-Nick Curit-Ed Emerson-Nate Barrett 56, Dana Costigan-Mike Hayes-Rick Dyer-Scott Cormier 56, James Dillon-Mike Perreault-Rich Campbell- Bill McGuire 56.

FRIDAY SKINS: Gross: No. 10 Joe Alvarez 3, No. 18 Shawn Picard 3. Net: No. 11 Tim Mariano 2, No. 12 Mike Fitton 2, No. 15 Curt Shigo 1, No. 16 Jeff Hevey 2. SATURDAY SKINS: Gross: No. 9 Brian J Bilodeau 3, No. 10 Brian Knipp 3, No. 13 Scott Cormier 2, No. 15 Ricky Jones 2. NET: No. 5 Dave Littlefield 1. FRIDAY PINS: No. 4 Trevor Flanagan 5-2, No. 6 Tom Ellsworth 1-7, No. 13 Gary Manoogian 4-0, No. 15 Keith Croteau 4-10; SATURDAY PINS: No. 4 Jim Raye 1-6, No. 6 Craig Lapierre 4-7, No. 13 Steve Andreasen 6-7, No. 15 Ricky Jones 8-3.

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Green Mountain, Team Stableford — 1. Phil Norton, Jake Blaisdell, Chuck Starr 97 pts.; 2. Vinal Smith, Tim Vanderploeg, Larry Van Peursem 95 pts., 3. Tim Mayo, Goodie Goodwin, Keith Clark 92; Individual: A-Man: Phil Norton 38, B-Man: Tim Vanderploeg 39, C-Man: Chuck Starr 39

At Hermon Meadow GC

Women’s Member-Member — Gross: 1. Jody Lyford, Angie McCluskey 75 2. Nancy Hart, Diane Herring 78, 3. BJ Porter, Lesley Snyer 81; Net: 1. Karen Feeney, Cheryl Paulson 60, 2. Durice Washburn, Lois Adams 62, 3. Peg Buchanan, Deb Wiley 64; Pins: No. 3 Angie McCluskey 10-11, No. 8 Durice Washburn 14-8, No. 12 Angie McCluskey 15-2, No. 16 Deb Wiley 17-9

Men’s Member-Member — Gross: 1. John Trott, Jim McInnis 74-73-147, 2. Doug Chambers, Lane Crimm 75-76-151; Net: 1. Bruce Ireland, Alden Brown 75-82-131, 2. Tim McCluskey, Al Stuber 82-80-132, Pins: (Saturday): No. 3 Alden Brown 3-8, No. 8 Doug Chambers 13-5, No. 12 Steve Caouette 3-10, No. 16 Byron Dunbar 10-0; (Sunday): No. 3 Tim McCluskey 17-9, No. 8 Lane Crimm 7-7, No. 12 Brad Holmes 12-3, No. 16 Dana Gillespie 10-0

At Dexter Muni GC

Weekend Sweeps — Stableford: Josh White +5.5, Randy Moulton and Ken Welch +2; Pins: No. 13 Jason Clukey 31-8, No. 17 Frank Reynolds 22-4

Four-ball Championship Final — D. Richardson and Frank Reynolds defeated Andy Shorey and Chad Graffam 6 and 5

Castkejo Open — Gross: Sylvia Miholovich, Christo Cummisky, Stephen Smith, Jeff Campbell 33; Phil Miholovich, Betsy Smith-Hoopes, Connor Miholovich, Carter Smith 34

At Sawmill Woods GC, Clifton

The Neil Ford & Scott Sutherland Memorial Lobster Scramble — Gross: 1. Mike Dore, Andy Dore, Jim Treadwell, Fritz Marseille (61); 2. Jeff McNally, Mark Piper, Phil Adams Sr., Phil Adams Jr. (65); Pins: No. 2 Jim Trask 1-0; No. 5 Phil Adams Sr. 7-7; Longest drive: No. 6 Rob Howard; Straightest drive: No. 3 Rob Howard

Semi-pro football

New England Football League

Saturday’s Results

New Haven (Conn.) Venom 20, Monadnock Mauraders (Keene NH) 0

Vermont Ravens (Burlington) 46, Rhode Island Riptide (Cranston) 0

Southern Maine Raging Bulls (Portland) 42, New Hampshire Nor’easter (Manchester) 8

Haverhill (Mass.) Hitmen 10, Seacoast Warhawks (Dover NH) 6

Green Valley Blackhawks (Danielson Conn.) 29, Brunswick Bearcats (Troy NY) 7

Worcester Wildcats 54, Mystic River Tigers (Medford Mass.) 0

Southern Vermont Storm (Bennington) 48, Mass Warriors (Bedford) 41

Connecticut Panthers (Meriden) 64, Bay State Buccaneers (Brockton) 0

Boston Bandits 56, Mill City Eagles (Chelmsford Mass.) 13

Connecticut Brawlers (Newington) 20, Connecticut Gamblers (Tolland) 12

Troy City Titans (Fall River Mass.) 28, Southern New England Admirals (Mansfield Mass.) 21

Hartford Colts at New England Crusaders, Bristol (Conn.) Eastern High School, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Taunton Gladiators at North Shore Generals, Manning Field, Lynn Mass., 5 p.m.

Road racing

Pony Pride 5K results

At Dover-Foxcroft

Male results

10&U: 1, Angus Mailhot, 25:10.9. 2, Lars Mailhot, 30:17.9; 11-19: 1, Kieran Beckham, 26:02.9; 20-29: 1, Cooper Nelson-FA, 18:29.1; 30-39: 1, Justin Bates, 20:30.0. 2, Shawn Grass-FA, 25:52.4. 3, Andrew Pomeroy-Fa, 27:13.7. 4, Lincoln Robinson-FA, 28:39.6; 40-49: 1, Shawn Keenan-FA, 17:40.4. 2, Jason Rowe-FA, 22:19.1. 3, Mike Shorey-FA, 23:59.0. 4, Mike Cook, 32:30.1; 50-59:1, Peter Cannon-FA, 21:31.0. 2, Rob Laskey, 27:36.2;

Female results

11-19: 1, Jordan Thomas-FA, 26:49.4; 20-29: 1, Sierra Yost, 26:42.44; 30-39: 1, Diane Keenan, 19:04.1. 2, Shelly Hanson-FA, 23:18.0. 3, Elyse Pomeroy-FA, 25:29.5. 4, Harita Reddy-FA,

26:03.3. 5, Nicole Pomeroy, 27:13.6. 6, Morgan Kimball, 30:07.0. 7, Erica Dale, 40:20.1; 40-49: 1, Heather Mailhot, 30:25.8; 50-59: 1, Donna Peterson, 38:55.4; 60-69: 1, Judy Snow-Fa, 33:40.3.

Harness racing

Topsham Fair entries

Monday, Aug. 5

Post time, 5 p.m.

First, Pace, $3,000

1. Metalicana, C. Long

2. Roll Back, J. Beckwith

3. Gaelic Thunder, D. Deslandes

4. Roddy’s Nor’easter, K. Switzer Jr.

5. Remix, D. Ingraham

6. Celebrate Your Bet, Mp. Sowers

7. Checkisinthemail, H. Campbell

Second, Pace, $4,000

1. Black Tree, H. Campbell

2. Spy in the Camp, G. Mosher

3. Lifeontherange, D. Niles

4. Modern Yankee, C. Long

5. Brett McFavrelous, A. Harrington

6. Our Walden Bury N, K. Switzer Jr.

7. Bobs Fella, Mm. Athearn

Third, Pace, $3,000

1. Royal Courtier, F. Petrelli

2. Power Off, K. Switzer Jr.

3. Manhattan Express, D. Ingraham

4. Holy Grail N. C. Long

5. Ohm Like Clockwork, A. Harrington

6. Nowhining Bluechip, D. Deslandes

7. Odds on Serpens, A. Hall

Fourth, Pace, $3,000

1. Della Cruise, D. Deslandes

2. The Doodah Man, D. Niles

3. Joey the Third, A. Harrington

4. Forward Bliss, C. Long

5. BB Eight, H. Campbell

6. Golden Tree, K. Switzer Jr.

7. Southwind Inferno, D. Ingraham

8. Glow Again, Mp. Sowers

Fifth, Pace, $3,000

1. King of the Ball, A. Harrington

2. Oh Whata Night John, A. Hall

3. Thankyouallmyfans, H. Campbell

4. Rockin Roxine, D. Deslandes

5. Race Me Cocoa, Mp. Sowers

6. Just One More Time, Mm. Athearn

Sixth, Pace, $3,000

1. Wilson Frost, K. Switzer Jr.

2. Only Way I Know, A. Hall

3. Rockin Rumble, D. Ingraham

4. Ebandtheboys, S. Thayer

5. El Chivato, D. Deslandes

6. Card Rustler, C. Long

7. No Humble Jumble, G. Mosher

Seventh, Trot, $3,600

1. PC’s Wildcard, Mm. Athearn

2. Mergatroid, A. Harrington

3. He’salilbitnoble, Ma. Athearn

4. Sierra Madera, G. Mosher

5. Sim Brown, D. Ingraham

6. Tango Pirate, C. Long

Eighth, Pace, $3,600

1. Keemosabe, C. Long

2. All Artist, Mp. Sowers

3. Waltzacrossthewire, D. Ingraham

4. Gold Star Spider, H. Campbell

5. For Kevin’s Sake, D. Deslandes

6. Energy Shakes, K. Butterfield

Ninth, Pace, $4,500

1. Stormyweatherahead, Mm. Athearn

2. RU Ready To Rock, F. Petrelli

3. Code Word, G. Mosher

4. Sinners Prayer, J. Beckwith

5. Ideal Legacy A, K. Switzer Jr.

6. Steuben Magic Ride, Mp. Sowers

7. Zack Lee, D. Deslandes

8. American Passport, H. Campbell

Tenth, Pace, $3,000

1. Sachertorte, A. Harrington

2. Shouldhavebetmore, G. Mosher

3. Nucular Enemy, C. Long

4. Waltzking Hanover, K. Switzer Jr.

5. Pembroke Scorpio, H. Campbell

6. Skyway Dante, A. Hall

7. Lemonaideshine, Mp. Sowers