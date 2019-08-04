Portland man accused of assaulting his neighbor

A Portland man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted his neighbor.

Everett H. Meserve, 62, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said.

Portland police were called to Danforth Street where a man had been assaulted, Martin said. Rodney Cleveland, 63, was found in his apartment and taken to Maine Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, Martin said.

Martin said that Meserve and Cleveland live in the same building and new each other.

The assault remains under investigation.