10-year-old rescued after fall near Moxie Falls

A 10-year-old was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday after a fall near Moxie Falls.

Rescuers were called to Moxie Falls after a report of a child falling down an embankment at Moxie Falls, according to the West Forks Volunteer Fire Department.

The child suffered a head injury, and rescuers who climbed down the embankment determined the 10-year-old needed to be airlifted to a hospital, the fire department said.

After being stabilized, the child was hoisted up the embankment using a pulley-and-rope system and then brought to a waiting ambulance that took the child to a West Forks baseball field, where a helicopter was waiting, the fire department said.

The West Forks Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by U.S. Border Patrol, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, Maine Forest Service, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance Service.