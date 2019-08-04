Mid-Maine
August 04, 2019
Mid-Maine Latest News | El Paso Shooting | Bangor Metro | 'Flower Bar' | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

10-year-old rescued after fall near Moxie Falls

West Forks Volunteer Fire Department | BDN
West Forks Volunteer Fire Department | BDN
A 10-year-old was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday after the child suffered a head injury in a fall near Moxie Falls.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A 10-year-old was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday after a fall near Moxie Falls.

Rescuers were called to Moxie Falls after a report of a child falling down an embankment at Moxie Falls, according to the West Forks Volunteer Fire Department.

The child suffered a head injury, and rescuers who climbed down the embankment determined the 10-year-old needed to be airlifted to a hospital, the fire department said.

After being stabilized, the child was hoisted up the embankment using a pulley-and-rope system and then brought to a waiting ambulance that took the child to a West Forks baseball field, where a helicopter was waiting, the fire department said.

The West Forks Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by U.S. Border Patrol, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, Maine Forest Service, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance Service.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like