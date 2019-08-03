Bath swimmer finishes strong at YMCA national meet

Olivia Harper of Bath finished second in the 200-meter backstroke at this week’s YMCA Long Course Nationals held at the University of Maryland with a time of 2:17.5 after qualifying fifth in the trials.

Harper, who will be a senior at Morse High School, earned 2019 All-American distinction from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches’ Association in the 100 butterfly (54.9), the 100 backstroke (54.2), and the 50 free (23.7).

Also in Maryland, Ellsworth’s Camden Holmes, racing for the Downeast YMCA, placed 23rd in the 100-meter butterfly at 58.6. The YMCA Nationals will continue through Saturday.

Joining Harper as NISCA All-Americans are Gabby Low of Cony High School in Augusta and Cape Elizabeth’s Caroline Mahoney. Both Low and Mahoney also were recognized in the 100 backstroke.

Eleven boys and 27 girls from Maine high schools also were named to the NISCA All-Academic Team, with Maine’s 38 honorees placed the state 17th among the 43 participating states.