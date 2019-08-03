Monday, August 5, 2019: Lessons from Maine’s past, response to End Citizens United, more from the Washington Post

Lessons from Maine’s past

The bicentennial of the state of Maine in 2019-2020 provides a great opportunity to reflect upon the distant past and to deepen our awareness of how the present — and future — build upon our rich and varied history. A July 30 BDN article pointed this out.

However, it is important that our commemoration not simply be celebration that naively portrays the statehood era as a time of ideal leadership and flawless decision making. The article inaccurately described William King, Maine’s first governor, as an “ardent abolitionist.” Even more erroneously, it stated that the new state of Maine permitted male voting “regardless of race.” In fact, Native Americans effectivity could not vote in Maine state elections until the second half of the 20th century, one of the last states in the U.S. to address this ongoing aspect of colonialism.

There is a great deal to be proud of in Maine history at the moment of statehood in 1819-1820, including acceptance of religious diversity, rejection of property requirements to vote and approval of free African Americans as citizens. Each of these (as well as more disturbing aspects of our past) arose from fascinating circumstances that readers can explore more fully by exploring the free online bicentennial resources at The University of Maine’s Digital Commons.

Liam Riordan

Professor of History, University of Maine

Bangor

Response to End Citizens United

A recent OpEd by Tiffany Muller criticizing Susan Collins is typical of the ongoing onslaught of out-of-state attacks against the senator. Muller is from the group End Citizens United. What she doesn’t tell you is that she is not a Mainer, her group is based in Washington, D.C., and she is the former deputy political director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee — an organization that is trying to unseat Collins.

One of Muller’s central points is that Collins “helped pick” a judge who ruled against the wishes of Muller’s special interest group. This argument is simply absurd. The judge in question is George Singal, a well-respected federal judge who was raised in Bangor. Judge Singal was recommended by Democratic Rep. John Baldacci, and nominated by Democratic President Bill Clinton.

This is the kind of deceptive argument that we see from groups like this, though. And here is a whopper that Muller’s organization likes to tell: End Citizens United claims it is “supported entirely by small-dollar donors.” But in the last five years, based on FEC data, it has raised millions in donations of more than $200 — including multiple thousands from many individuals, like billionaire George Soros.

These out-of-state groups will apparently say anything to attack Collins. Mainers know better.

Edward Youngblood

Brewer

More from the Washington Post

I see that the Bangor Daily News continues to function as a northeast distributor of the Washington Post, echoing its anti-Trump bias. On the front page of the July 30 issue, the BDN boldly reprinted the Post’s take on President Donald Trump’s valid criticism of the condition of Baltimore.

Do the paper’s editors ever take exception to what the Washington Post promulgates, seemingly to condemn any action or observation made by the current chief executive, or do they relish the opportunity to pile on? The issue raised by Trump was not racially motivated. It invited attention to the irresponsibility of elected officials, especially Elijah Cummings, to ignore the sad state of his district instead of focusing on harassing the president out of office.

The same should be said of Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress who are chasing Trump when they should be focusing on needy people in their respective districts. The rapidly stale charge of “racism” is being used to discourage debate and to falsely stigmatize anyone who has the temerity to criticize the plethora of goofballs who presently inhabit the Democratic Party. Maybe the BDN should concentrate on this sad state of affairs, rather than being a mouthpiece for the Washington Post.

Ron Goldstone

Hampden