August 03, 2019
Driver who shot at Rochester Police officer in custody

By CBS 13

ROCHESTER — The search for a driver who police said fired at a Rochester officer early Saturday is over, with the suspect in custody.

Police lifted a shelter in place order for Saks Mobile Home Park just after 9:15 a.m. Saturday through Twitter.

The incident happened before 2 a.m. Saturday with a vehicle pulling off Milton Road onto Periwinkle Drive, according to a post on the Rochester Police Facebook page.

Via Twitter after 8 a.m. Rochester Police said the search continued with the help of a New Hampshire State Police helicopter along with SWAT teams from Maine and Strafford County.

Park of Milton Road was closed around 4 a.m.

 


Comments

