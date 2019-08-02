Kennebunk officers cleared in excessive force case

KENNEBUNK — A York County Superior Court jury has cleared two Kennebunk police officers of any wrong-doing in a case alleging they used excessive force while taking a Christopher Road resident into protective custody in 2014 after he refused to be transported to the hospital for treatment for a head injury.

The nine member jury found in favor of the defendants, Kennebunk police Sgt. Darrell Eaton and former Kennebunk police Det. David Jamieson in a complaint brought by David A. Shulenburg, 59, of 14 Christopher Road. Shulenburg claimed the officers used excessive force in restraining him for transport to the hospital on Sept. 29, 2014 after police and paramedics responded to his house following a 911 call from his estranged wife.

Shulenburg’s attorney, Eric Cote filed the civil action complaint in July, 2016, seeking $2 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Court documents show that Jamieson and Eaton responded to Shulenburg’s residence after his estranged wife, Jean Gabriel (formerly Shulenburg) called 911 saying Shulenburg had called her at work and told her he had hit his head on the concrete floor and had been unconscious for several hours.

In the transcript from the 911 call, Gabriel told the dispatcher that she had filed for divorce earlier, and that Shulenburg sounded “somewhat combative, ah, not combative, but very angry. It might be a good idea to have a police officer there with me.”

Court documents show that Shulenburg had a cut on his nose, visible swelling on his forehead, and reported to the paramedic on scene that he had taken an unknown amount” of Tramadol and Valium. The court report also states that Jamieson smelled alcohol on Shulenburg’s breath. He told the officers when they arrived that he had been unconscious for approximately three hours.

When he refused medical transport, Arundel Rescue paramedic Nicholas Pelletier, who took the call because Kennebunk units were tied up, called medical control at Southern Maine Health Center because he believed that Shulenburg might have a serious head injury. According to court documents, Pelletier followed protocol pursuant to the Medical Direction and Practice Board in making the call. Emergency room physician Dr. Douglas Nilson, who testified at the trial last week, ordered Pelletier to transport Shulenburg to the hospital either voluntarily or in protective custody.

Pelletier, Eaton and Jamieson, according to court records, tried repeatedly to convince Shulenburg to go voluntarily, and they thought they had succeeded. Instead, Shulenburg went into the house to get his shoes and locked the door behind him. Officer Jamieson kicked the door open and a physical confrontation ensued.

In the complaint filed by Cote, his client claimed that Jamieson broke down the door and the two officers entered. Shulenburg claimed that he was grabbed and punched by Eaton and placed on the stretcher with his handcuffed hands underneath his back causing “emotional distress, pain, bruising and a broken finger.”

Following the jury verdict, Cote said it was a tough case for his client.

“These are tough cases for the victim. David claims the two police officers used excessive force to take him to the hospital. The two police officers deny using excessive force, and they were the only three people in the basement at the time the claim happened,” Cote said. “If the jury does not know who to believe, the plaintiff loses.”

Attorney Michael E. Saucier of the Kennebunk-based law firm Libby O’Brien Kingsley & Champion represented the two officers.

“On behalf of the two officers we firmly believe that they conducted themselves with great patience and care. Arundel rescue was present for 59 minutes of this call, and most of that time was taken up by the Kennebunk officers trying to get (Shulenburg) to go voluntarily. It’s important to underscore that the medical judgements were made by medical personnel and they are entitled to ask for assistance to comply with a medical order, which is what took place in this case,” Saucier said.

Eaton is still with Kennebunk Police, while Jamieson serves as a detective in Hillsborough County, Florida, according to Kennebunk Police Chief Bob MacKenzie.

MacKenzie said he had faith in his officers and in the outcome of the case.

“People can make allegations against anyone, but I really had confidence that these officers would be fine. I know these officers, and I truly believed they handled it very well,” he said. “I will also say I am glad that this is behind us.”