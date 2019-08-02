Driver charged with hitting flagger in construction zone in Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A driver is accused of hitting a flagger with his truck in a construction zone in Kennebunk Thursday afternoon.

Kennebunk Deputy Police Chief Mike Nugest said just before 3 p.m. officers responded to Summer Street for an incident involving a truck and a flagger.

Nugest said 40-year-old Shannon Carey, of Kennebunk, was driving a truck through the work area when a flagger attempted to stop him, but he refused and hit the flagger.

The flagger ended up on the hood of the truck briefly before falling off, according to Nugest.

Nugest said the flagger was not seriously injured; officers found Carey a short time later and arrested him.

Carey was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. He will appear in court in September.