New preserve with pond, walking trail opens in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — If you like to get outdoors, there’s a new trail for you to explore.

On Thursday a ribbon cutting was held for the official opening of the “Dow’s Woods Preserve and Trail.”

The nine-plus acre area is in South Portland, near the high school.

The land came from Barbara Dow Nucci, who grew up by the property and played in the woods, but didn’t want to sell it off.

Instead, she wanted to preserve it.

“It’s a gorgeous property, it’s a real gem and it’s a fabulous property for an urban place like South Portland,” South Portland Land Trust President Richard Rottkov said.

There is a walking trail, which is less than a half-mile long.

It’s looped, and in the woods, with a beautiful two-acre pond on site.

There are no motorbikes or dogs allowed.