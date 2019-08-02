Police: Alcohol may have been a factor in Liberty crash causing life-threatening injuries

A Liberty man was badly pinned in his vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday evening when he went off the road and hit a tree, police said.

Sean Anderson, 37, was on the Prescott Hill Road in Liberty when the crash happened. It was reported to the Waldo County Regional Communications Center at about 8:30 p.m., according to a press release issued Friday morning by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said deputies and area first responders worked to free him from the vehicle. Once they did, LifeFlight of Maine took him by helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment.

According to police, alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation by Deputy Ryan Jackson.