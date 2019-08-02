You could win a Maine treehouse resort and $25,000 in this photo contest

TimberStone Adventures Inc., a treehouse resort and disc golf course in Stoneham, says it is giving away its entire property through a photo contest.

The company says the winner of the contest, which requires one photo and a $99 entry fee, will receive three live-in treehouses, a five-story Castle Tower, an 18-hole disc golf course, private mountaintop, 56 acres bordering the White Mountain National Forest, a Polaris Sportsman Side-by-Side vehicle, $25,000 cash and more.

Here are the details from the company:

— The largest treehouse is custom-built, two stories and 1100-plus square feet. It comes fully equipped with all the amenities and includes a full kitchen, a solid oak spiral staircase, two bathrooms with a jetted tub in the master bath, two private bedrooms, open space upstairs with cathedral ceilings for additional sleeping and a large front deck. It also sleeps eight and has Wi-Fi and DirecTV.

— The mid-size treehouse also comes fully equipped with all the amenities, one bath, a kitchen and a loft. It sleeps four, and has a wrap-around deck, Wi-Fi and DirecTV.

— The smaller treehouse is more primitive and is nestled just off of the disc golf course. It has a loft, 12V lighting, front deck and sleeps four.

— The 18-hole mountain disc golf course has Innova DISCatcher baskets, concrete T-pads, handmade benches throughout the course and ends at the base of the mountain throughout the ledges.

— The five-story castle tower is located at the summit of the mountain. Imagine your own 360-degree breathtaking views of the surrounding lakes and mountains of the White Mountain National Forest. Just a half-mile hike from the tower brings you to picturesque and secluded Virginia Lake in the WMNF. There, you will find a beautiful white sandy beach and be completely surrounded by gorgeous mountain backdrops.

— Other extras include a Polaris Sportsman side-by-side vehicle, Woodland Mills sawmill, large family fire pit, hiking trails, snowmobile trails, ATV trails and close proximity to three major ski resorts.

The contest runs until Nov. 1. For more information or to enter, follow this link.