New Hampshire man killed in ATV rollover in Naples

NAPLES, Maine — A New Hampshire man died after his ATV rolled over and landed on top of him in Naples Thursday evening.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pitt Road in Naples just before 8 p.m. Thursday and found Wayne Jackson, 59, of Loudon.

Jackson, who owned a camp on Pitt Road, was driving his ATV down the road when the crash happened.

Investigators said Jackson died from head injuries and was not wearing a helmet.

Friends removed the ATV off Jackson after he was pinned beneath it.

The crash remains under investigation, and police said speed and alcohol are not considered factors at this time.