Man charged with violent home invasion in Florida nabbed in Holden

A man accused of forcing his way into a Florida home with two other armed and masked men and striking the homeowner in the head multiple times in May was arrested Wednesday night in Holden.

Holden police arrested 19-year-old Edgardo Luis Rivera-Pacheco around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after stopping a car in which he was a passenger and discovering that he had warrants out for his arrest in Florida, according to Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley.

Rivera-Pacheco, of Bradenton, Florida, is wanted on two charges, aggravated battery with a firearm and home invasion robbery with a firearm, Greeley said.

He was one of three armed and masked men who allegedly forced their way into a Bradenton home the night of May 12 and demanded money from the homeowner. Rivera-Pachero struck the homeowner in the head multiple times, according to the affidavit filed with his arrest warrant.

Rivera-Pacheco’s mask came off during the incident and the victim recognized him, the affidavit said. As the men fled the home with about $60 in cash, they allegedly shot at the house at least seven times. The homeowner was shot in each foot by the bullets.

He waived a hearing on his extradition during his first appearance Friday before District Court Judge John Lucy and will be sent back to Florida.

Information about when and how Rivera-Pacheco came to Maine was not available Friday. He will be held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor until law enforcement officers can arrive and return him to Florida.

Rivera-Pacheco was a passenger in a car that was stopped on Route 1A because the driver was allegedly speeding and also because Sgt. Dustin Tierney noticed that it was filled with thick smoke, according to Greeley.

A second passenger, 39-year-old William Cappas, was also arrested on a warrant out of Somerset County for allegedly failing to appear in court, Greeley said. Cappas, whose hometown was not available, was later released from the Penobscot County Jail on bail.

The driver of the car, whose name Greeley did not have, was also issued a court summons on a charge of operating after a suspension.