Check out these shots from the Bangor State Fair

The annual Bangor State Fair is coming to a close, and we’ve gathered the best shots.

The 170th edition of the fair has taken over the Cross Insurance Center for the past week with all the rides, fair food, cute animals and live music you could want.

BDN photographer Linda Coan O’Kresik was there to capture all the sights — from the colorful Ferris wheel to the darling bunnies.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

If you haven’t already been, there’s still time. The fair runs through Saturday. For more information, visit www.bangorstatefair.com.