Check out these shots from the Bangor State Fair

The annual Bangor State Fair is coming to a close, and we’ve gathered the best shots.
The 170th edition of the fair has taken over the Cross Insurance Center for the past week with all the rides, fair food, cute animals and live music you could want.
BDN photographer Linda Coan O’Kresik was there to capture all the sights — from the colorful Ferris wheel to the darling bunnies.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Isabella Cloukey, 5, from Sullivan, holds a 3-month-old Holland lop from Pat Cammack's rabbitry in Bangor at the Eastern Maine Rabbit Breeders Association tent on Thursday at the 2019 Bangor State Fair.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Bangor State Fair as pictured on Thursday.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Shoshanna Dallal, 13, from Knox, pats Cappan, a 23-year-old quarterhorse, as her mom Amy Weaver (right) fixes her hair at the 2019 Bangor State Fair on Thursday. Dallal is a member of the Waldo County 4-H club called Born To Ride and has been riding Cappan for two years.
If you haven’t already been, there’s still time. The fair runs through Saturday. For more information, visit www.bangorstatefair.com.
