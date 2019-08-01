2 UMaine women’s basketball players to compete in European championships

University of Maine rising junior point guard Dor Saar of Israel and incoming freshman Anna Kahelin of Finland will play for their countries at the International Basketball Federation Under 20 European Championships on Aug. 3-11 in Prishtina, Kosovo.

Israel is in a group with Croatia and Iceland, while Finland is in a bracket with Greece and Bulgaria.

Finland opens against Greece on Saturday, and Israel faces Croatia on Sunday in its first contest.

The 5-foot-6 Saar is playing in her fifth European championship tourney and has averaged 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for her national teams.

Saar averaged 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and a team-high 4.9 assists per game for the Black Bears last season.

Kahelin is a 5-11 guard who has played for a number of Finnish age-group national teams.

“It is a special experience when we are able to watch our players play at the highest level against some of the best players in Europe,” UMaine head coach Amy Vachon said. “We are very proud of both Dor and Anna.”