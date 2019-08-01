7 upcoming sports events around Maine

FOOTBALL

BANGOR — The Maine Association of Football Officials will hold an instructional class on becoming a certified high school football official 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Bangor High School, 885 Broadway. For more information, contact Dan Campbell at 207-478-0822.

GOLF

BREWER — The Eighth Annual Brooksy Birdies, Boogies and Eagles Tournament is Sunday, Aug. 4, 8 a.m. Includes a four-person scramble. It’s $45 a person without cart and $55 with cart, Lunch is included with door prizes and a 50-50 raffle.

ROAD RACING

OLD TOWN — The Courageous Steps Project will host the 2nd annual Step Forward 5K Challenge 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Old Town Elementary School, 576 Stillwater Ave. Registration is open online and will be held 7:30-8:15 a.m. on race day. This annual fundraising event benefits The Courageous Steps Project’s mission and vision of helping children and young adults with developmental challenges in Eastern Maine. Register thecourageousstepsproject.org. Team participants should email us at info@thecourageousstepsproject.org, to learn more. The first 50 runners will receive event T-shirts. For questions or more information, please email The Courageous Steps Project at info@thecourageousstepsproject.org, or visit our Facebook page to view constant updates.

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Fun Run 5K/10K/Kids 1-Miler, 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, race-day registration at 7:30 a.m., at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital; register online at unreg.com/blue-hill-fun-run.

WEST GRAND LAKE — Baxter Outdoors and Downeast Lakes Land Trust will hold the Downeast Lakes 5-Miler, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, on the western shore of West Grand Lake along Little Mayberry Cove Trail. The terrain is coarse at times and racers should expect roots, rocks and mud throughout large sections of the course. Register at baxteroutdoors.com or for information, contact the DLLT at 207-796-2100, or email info@downeastlakes.org.

GRAND LAKE STREAM — Downeast Lakes Land Trust will host the 15th annual West Grand Lake Race 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 4 Water St. All non-motorized watercraft are invited to participate in race distances of 4, 6 or 12 miles. A special kids race will kick off the action. Registration will be held 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., with a prerace meeting at 10:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit the conservation efforts of Downeast Lakes Land Trust. For information or to preregister, contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at 207-796-2100, or email info@downeastlakes.org.

YACHT RACING

BELFAST — Come Boating’s 19 annual Regatta will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Belfast Boathouse, Commercial Street. Part of Harbor Fest weekend. The regatta is a 4.3 mile race around Belfast Harbor and is open to any rowed or paddled boat. Pilot gig teams in the region are especially encouraged to participate. Following the race there will be a potluck lunch and awards ceremony.The registration fee is $35 and includes lunch. Deadline for online registration is Tuesday, Aug. 13. To register please visit: comeboating.org. For more information about the regatta, please contact cb.regatta.me@gmail.com. For information about the Harbor Fest, visit belfastharborfest.com.