Dale Duff will no longer host early morning sports show for Bangor radio station

Wayne Harvey, a former WABI early morning news co-anchor, will be taking over the reins from Dale Duff as host of the early morning sports radio show on 92.9 FM The Ticket.

On his Facebook account, Harvey said the show will debut from 6 to 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

The show will be called The Morning Line. The promoted start date will be Monday, Aug. 19.

Duff reportedly will move into the 3 p.m. slot right before The Drive, which airs from 4 to 6 p.m and is hosted by Jim Churchill.

Duff has worked with several co-hosts during his time in the 6 to 8 a.m. slot. Duff also hosted an early morning sports talk show host at WZON-620.

In addition to his on-air duties, Duff is also a brand manager at 92.9 FM The Ticket.

[This ‘local legend’ still calling games on Maine airwaves after 42 years]

Harvey posted that he is working to create a guest list and finding in-studio hosts to work with him.

He wrote that he will discuss the major Boston sports teams, University of Maine sports and other local events and teams of interest.

He said he was “very excited” about the opportunity and that he has received a lot of support from personnel at 92.9.

Also in the works is a full revamp of the sports station’s website, and that online content will include a podcast hosted by Harvey.

