Portland Sea Dogs
August 01, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs Latest News | Maine Lobster Festival | Bangor Metro | Chipmunk Photographer | Today's Paper
Portland Sea Dogs

Netzer, Chatham lead Portland to 4-2 win over Richmond

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland Sea Dogs second baseman Brett Netzer heads for first base with a single Thursday at Hadlock Field in Portland.
The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. — Brett Netzer hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and C.J. Chatham was a home run short of the cycle as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-2 on Wednesday.

The home run by Netzer scored Marcus Wilson to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

After the teams traded runs, the Flying Squirrels cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jacob Heyward drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Hamlet Marte.

The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the ninth when Jeremy Rivera scored on a wild pitch.

Portland left-hander Daniel McGrath (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Caleb Baragar (3-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Zach Houchins homered and singled for the Flying Squirrels.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like