230 years ago, this Maine man was tapped to lead the agency that later became Customs and Border Protection

On Nov. 28, 1796, George Washington penned a letter to Col. Joseph Whipple, the country’s very first customs collector, about his runaway slave, Ona Judge, who had sought refuge in New Hampshire.

Nearly one month later, Whipple responded, “It has been remarked that there are many Servants who have escaped from the Southern States into Massachusetts and some to New Hampshire; If the practices increases it will be very injurious to many Valuable Estates at the Southward, and such numbers of persons unused to providing for themselves will become miserable and a nuisance to the public.”

July 31, 1789, is the founding date of the U.S. Customs Service, now Customs and Border Protection. Wednesday marked the 230th anniversary that Washington signed the agency into law and tapped Whipple as the very first customs collector under the new government. Whipple ran the Custom House in Portsmouth, an office adjoining his home, until the Custom House and Post Office opened on Daniel Street around 1817.

Born in Kittery, Maine, in 1738, Whipple was the son of Capt. William Whipple Sr., and the younger brother of Gen. William Whipple, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

Today, Customs and Border Protection is the largest federal law enforcement agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the country’s primary border control organization. It regulates and facilitates international trade, collects import duties and enforces U.S. regulations, including trade, customs and immigration. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., it now has a workforce of more than 45,600 sworn federal agents and officers.

Today’s equivalent of Whipple is Matthew Hladik, area port director based in Portland. He oversees the entire state of Maine, and a couple locations in New Hampshire, including every land border, sea point, docks and airports.

“The initial individual there in Portsmouth, he was an inspector on the ground,” Hladik said. “My role is a little different. Things have increased dramatically, the threats that are coming in.”

Though 230 years later, Hladik said a lot of the agency’s processes remain the same, including meeting vessels, their crew members, and clearing cargo.

“We enforce many laws like consumer product safety, safety concern for the U.S., trade laws, terrorists,” Hladik said. “Aside from those changing and evolving things, our duty has always been to protect the American people and our national security.”

Modern day challenges, Hladik said, include staying ahead of evolving threats such as drugs, weapons of terrorism or “individuals that would not be admissible to the U.S.”

“There’s always someone that’s trying to defeat our processes that we have in place,” he said.

Some mechanisms Whipple surely didn’t have during his tenure as customs collector include non-intrusive inspection equipment.“We have a lot of really neat equipment we can utilize to help make our job easier and more efficient,” Hladik said, though noting a lot of time, they rely on agents with a “sixth sense” that something doesn’t seem right.