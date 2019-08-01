NH police officer wounded outside home where suspect was barricaded

WEARE, New Hampshire — State police in New Hampshire say they’ve lifted an order for people to stay in their homes after an officer was shot in the arm following a response to a “barricaded subject.”

State police tweeted Thursday the threat “has been mitigated.”

WMUR-TV reports police in Weare say the officer was taken to a hospital early Thursday, where he will have surgery and is expected to survive. Weare police Chief Christopher Moore said the officer was alert and conscious. His name and further details on the shooting haven’t been released.

Earlier, police said SWAT teams assembled around a home on Buckley Road, where a “barricaded subject” was believed to be inside.