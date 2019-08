A black bear tried to get inside a Vermont man’s home. He killed it with a crossbow, game warden says.

WILMINGTON, Vermont — A Vermont game warden said a homeowner used a crossbow to shoot and kill a 2-year-old black bear as it was trying to enter his house.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports Warden Lt. Dennis Amsden said the female bear had already been inside the home the same day, July 20, in the Chimney Hill section of Wilmington while the homeowners were away. It was trying to get inside again.

Amsden said the bear entered the house through a screened-in porch where the kitchen door had been left open.

Wardens said the area has been the site of many bear complaints.