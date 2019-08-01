Midcoast
August 01, 2019
Midcoast

Man critically injured in 4-car crash in Woolwich has died

Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said that a Woolwich man injured in a four-car crash earlier this month has died.

The Times Record reports that Barry Wyman, 58, has died weeks after the July 15 crash near the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout said Wednesday that he couldn’t comment on the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed.

The sheriff’s office said a cargo van was traveling north on Route 1 when it crossed the centerline and collided with Wyman’s southbound Subaru Forester. Wyman was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland in critical condition.

 


Comments

