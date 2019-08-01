Late night fire destroys Waldoboro barn

A structure fire that started late Wednesday night and continued early Thursday morning destroyed a barn in Waldoboro.

Chickens and ducks within the barn, located at 1071 Old Augusta Road, were killed during the blaze, according to Danielle Hodgkins, who lives at a nearby house on the property where the fire took place.

She advised first responders as to the location of propane tanks on the side of the barn nearest to the road, stating that one tank had begun to catch fire as firefighters arrived on scene, according to Hodgkins.

Hodgkins said she has rented the house on the property for a few years and that she grew up in Jefferson.

She said she tried to help get the ducks out of the barn but was unable to do so.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Waldoboro Fire Department to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Also responding to the scene were crews from the Bremen, Damariscotta, Friendship, Jefferson, Nobleboro, Thomaston, Union, Warren and Washington fire departments.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.