Motorcyclist killed in Aroostook County crash

An Easton man died on Wednesday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a turning minivan.

Vance Smith, 62, was riding a 2003 Honda motorcycle on Route 10 in Easton about 3:45 p.m. when he was overtaking a vehicle making a right turn onto Richardson Road, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Clark of the Maine State Police.

That vehicle was following a 1999 Toyota Sienna driven by 60-year-old Mary Johnson of Easton that was turning left into J&B Trailer Park as Smith attempted to pass the other vehicle on the left, Clark said.

Smith was unable to avoid the minivan and collided with it, he said.

Smith, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.