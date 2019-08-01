Iconic Maine specialty food company gets new owner

Stonewall Kitchen, known for its wild blueberry jam and other specialty food products, said Thursday that a Boston private equity firm has become its new majority investor.

Audax Private Equity bought its interest in the company from another investor, Centre Partners of New York. Centre invested in Stonewall in 2014 and helped the food company expand its distribution channels and customers. Terms of both deals were not released.

Stonewall’s current management will remain in place, with John Stiker as CEO, Lori King as president and chief operating officer and Natalie King as executive vice president.

He said Stonewall, which has almost doubled in size over the past five years by acquiring other companies, will seek more acquisitions and expand its own brand.

“We’ve experienced a significant amount of growth over the last five years, and by partnering with Audax, we’ll look to provide even more innovative, high-quality and delicious products for our customers and guests,” Stiker said in a statement.

During its five years as a Centre portfolio company, Stonewall grew by acquisition, buying the Tillen Farms brand of cocktail cherries and pickled vegetables, the Napa Valley Naturals brand of culinary oils and vinegars, and the Montebello brand of imported organic Italian pasta.

It also has a partnership with Legal Sea Foods. It expanded its cooking schools to California in November 2018.

Audax managing director Jay Mitchell said the culture and business practices at Stonewall are a good match for his company, and that he expects to transform Stonewall into “a more substantial enterprise.”