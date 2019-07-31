UMaine to host Stony Brook in America East men’s basketball opener

The University of Maine will kick off its 2019-20 America East men’s basketball schedule against Stony Brook on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The full conference schedule was released Wednesday morning.

Coach Richard Barron’s UMaine club will seek to improve on its No. 8 seed in last March’s conference tournament and a first-round loss to defending America East champion Vermont beginning with its opener against a Stony Brook team that finished 12-4 and second in the league’s regular-season standings before being upset by No. 7 Binghamton in the first round of the playoffs.

Stony Brook, 24-9 overall last season, will be guided by Geno Ford, America East’s only new men’s basketball head coach for the coming season. Ford has had previous head-coaching stints at Kent State and Bradley and most recently was associate head coach at Stony Brook under Jeff Boals, who left the Seawolves in March to become head coach at Ohio University, his alma mater.

Among other notable home conference games for UMaine are a Jan. 22 date against Vermont and a Feb. 26 matchup against neighboring New Hampshire.

Other home games will be against UMass Lowell (Jan. 15), Binghamton (Jan. 19), Hartford (Feb. 1), Albany (Feb. 16), and Maryland Baltimore County (Feb. 29).

America East road games for the Black Bears will be at New Hampshire (Jan. 8), Albany (Jan. 11), Maryland Baltimore County (Jan. 25), Vermont (Feb. 5), Binghamton (Feb. 8), UMass Lowell (Feb. 12), Stony Brook (Feb. 22) and Hartford in the regular-season finale on March 3.

No game times were announced by the conference.

The America East men’s basketball tournament will be played at the home courts of the higher- seeded participants for the sixth straight year — with the host teams 30-5 in the conference playoffs during that span.

Eight of the nine America East schools will qualify for the conference tournament, with the quarterfinals set for Saturday, March 7, followed by the semifinals on Tuesday, March 10, and the championship game on Saturday, March 14.

All America East home games will air on ESPN networks this year with the majority of those contests on ESPN+/3.

UMaine’s non-conference schedule was announced last week, beginning with a Nov. 6 home game against NCAA Division I newcomer Merrimack College at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.