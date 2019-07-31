Portland Sea Dogs
July 31, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Dalbec leads Portland to 9-3 win over Richmond

Christopher Millette | AP
Portland Sea Dogs third baseman Bobby Dalbec ends the first inning by catching this pop foul during a minor league baseball game against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania on June 17.
By Hilary Weaver

RICHMOND, Virginia — Bobby Dalbec had three hits and four RBI as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-3 on Tuesday.

Portland started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up five runs, including two RBI each from Jarren Duran and Dalbec.

Following the big inning, the Flying Squirrels cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jacob Heyward hit a two-run home run.

Portland right-hander Bryan Mata (2-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brandon Lawson (4-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over six innings.

 


