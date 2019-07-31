Dalbec leads Portland to 9-3 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Virginia — Bobby Dalbec had three hits and four RBI as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-3 on Tuesday.

Portland started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up five runs, including two RBI each from Jarren Duran and Dalbec.

Following the big inning, the Flying Squirrels cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jacob Heyward hit a two-run home run.

Portland right-hander Bryan Mata (2-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brandon Lawson (4-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over six innings.