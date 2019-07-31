Oil spill settlement funds may benefit Maine fisheries, wildlife restoration projects

State and federal officials on Wednesday announced a proposal that would use an $800,000 natural resources settlement to fund four projects that would benefit fisheries, wildlife and Maine communities.

According to a Maine Department of Environmental Protection press release, the settlement was secured from parties responsible for multiple releases of oil at the former Chevron and Texaco marine oil terminals on the Penobscot River in Hampden.

State and federal natural resource trustees for the site are responsible for selecting projects that would restore, replace or acquire the equivalent of the natural resources that were damaged in the oil releases.

In late 2017, those trustees requested project ideas from the public. Four proposals were received, and the trustees are seeking — pending public comment and future debate — to partially fund all four.

The projects are located on Kenduskeag Stream in Charleston, Sucker Brook in Hampden, the Bagaduce River in Sedgwick and in Brooksville. In total, seven road culverts would be replaced and two fishways would be installed, opening more than 17 miles of river and stream habitat to migratory fish and other species.

Public comment is being accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Following public comment, the trustees will review input, update the restoration plan as needed and release a final plan.

To download a copy of the plan or comment, click here.