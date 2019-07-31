Thursday, August 1, 2019: Fish farm impacts, time to reclaim self-worth, response to ‘angry old men’ piece

Fish farm impacts

The verdict is still out on how much salmon pens, with the antibiotics and fecal waste they are pouring into the water, are damaging other fish populations. Meanwhile, so much money has been invested by Cooke and others, that the questions that should be asked are lost in the public enthusiasm for supposed jobs and prosperity. Personally, I don’t eat farm raised salmon.

Diane Smith

Holden

Time to reclaim self-worth

Why are the liberal Democrats in such an uproar over the conditions at the border when real Americans are dealing with filth and vermin in our cities? The Democrats created the situations by their “hand-out policies” instead of a “hand-up” future. They have robbed our citizens of their self-respect and initiative and made many of the less fortunate dependent upon their welfare and low education standards. My statements are not directed to any race, creed or color; we are all in this cesspool of self-denial.

It is time for all to reclaim their self-worth and pride. We’ve been seeing all-time low unemployment numbers. All we need to do is stop the welfare train and begin a welfare-to-work initiative.

No more money, you go out and earn your own money — and then the government can supplement your income to an acceptable level with rental assistance and childcare, health insurance and surplus food. No more lowering educational standards to meet the student — increase the requirements for teachers, incentivize the educational programs and put discipline back in the schools.

Strengthen the housing administrations to hold landlords and developers to a tougher standard. Incentivize tenants in such a way as to instill pride in their surroundings and communities. Hold local, state and federal elected officials’ toes to the fire for ensuring continuity of effort that leads to a successful outcome.

No more standing back and watching — our officials need to lead the way by deeds, not just as mouth pieces. Actions are needed and the old bull needs to be pushed out.

Wayne LeVasseur

Bangor

Not fit for the presidency

President Donald Trump continues anew his tweet-sized racist diatribes. Why isn’t the media more willing to call these tweets what they are: an attempt to escalate racial hatred and violence? Trump seems to be either a would-be oligarch revving up his base or a meandering megalomaniac. In either case, he’s not fit to be president.

Jim Alciere

East Machias

Response to ‘angry old men’ piece

The July 15 OpEd by E.R. Shipp referencing “ angry old men” was yet one more attempt to fan the flames of hatred in the country. She is great at criticizing but devoid of potential solutions. Society would be better served if she spent some of her time teaching her fellow citizens that the following behaviors are unacceptable: Throwing water buckets and trash at police officers on New York streets, sassing and making lewd gestures to police officers on subways and storming through the double doors of a store, stealing things and storming out again with all the merchandise that could be carried.

Her OpEd also left the impression that it is OK to be a racist if you only disparage white people. If Shipp was white and Newt Gingrich was black, the liberal media would have her collecting unemployment benefits within a week’s time.

Jane and Don Briggs

Newport