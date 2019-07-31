New England
July 31, 2019
New England

Illegal trash dumper leaves witty nod to Arlo Guthrie song

Heather Bellow | The Berkshire Eagle via AP
Guthrie Center Director George Laye searches for clues that might identify the person who dumped an old couch and other refuse in front of the nonprofit's construction bin in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, July 30, 2019. Whoever dumped the trash at the building made famous in Arlo Guthrie's 1965 Thanksgiving anthem "Alice's Restaurant Massacree" has a sense of humor. That person had filled the dumpster with trash and left a grubby sofa nearby, along with a sign that said: "Officer Obie told me to do it."
The Associated Press

GREAT BARRINGTON, Massachusetts — Whoever dumped trash at the building made famous in Arlo Guthrie’s 1967 Thanksgiving protest anthem “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” has a sense of humor.

The director of what’s now the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, discovered on Tuesday that someone had filled the dumpster with garbage and left a grubby sofa nearby.

They also left a sign that said: “Officer Obie told me to do it.”

The sign was a reference to former Stockbridge police Chief William Obanhein, the Officer Obie of the song who arrested Guthrie for illegally dumping trash.

Guthrie, who was traveling Tuesday, said in a note to The Berkshire Eagle through a family member, “I hope they left an envelope with some money in it.”

According to the song, an envelope with a name on it led to Guthrie’s arrest.

 


Comments

