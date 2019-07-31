Nation
July 31, 2019
Nation Latest News | Down East Mill | Bangor Metro | Thomas School of Dance | Today's Paper
Nation

Videos of children playing on seesaws installed across US-Mexico border go viral

  • Christian Chavez | AP
    Christian Chavez | AP
    Children play seesaw installed between the border fence that divides Mexico from the United States in Ciudad de Juarez, Mexico, Sunday, July 28, 2019. The seesaw was designed by Ronald Rael, a professor of architecture in California.
  • Christian Chavez | AP
    Christian Chavez | AP
    A woman with her little girls helps them play seesaw installed between the border fence that divides Mexico from the United States in Ciudad de Juarez, Mexico, Sunday, July 28, 2019. The seesaw was designed by Ronald Rael, a professor of architecture in California.
  • Christian Chavez | AP
    Christian Chavez | AP
    Children and a man play seesaw installed between the border fence that divides Mexico from the United States in Ciudad de Juarez, Mexico, Sunday, July 28, 2019. The seesaw was designed by Ronald Rael, a professor of architecture in California.
Eli Rosenberg, The Washington Post

It is not a sound normally associated with the border, particularly in its latest role as a national symbol of incalculable political charge.

But there it was, as unmistakable as the pink seesaws that prompted it: laughter.

Two architects in the San Francisco Bay area are responsible for the installation over the weekend of the three seesaws that briefly graced a small stretch of the nearly-2,000-mile swath of land where the United States abuts Mexico. Videos of the seesaw have drawn millions of views after one was posted on Twitter by Mexican actor Mauricio Martinez.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like