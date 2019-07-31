Trump sends envoy for hostage affairs to Sweden ‘on a mission’ to bring back A$AP Rocky

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has been publicly calling for the release of rapper A$AP Rocky from custody in Sweden – and now he’s sent a representative specializing in hostage situations to the country where the rapper is on trial.

The president’s special envoy for hostage affairs, Robert O’Brien, is in Stockholm “on a mission for POTUS,” a senior State Department official told The Washington Post. “The goal is to bring Rocky, Bladimir and David home to their friends and families in America. The time for their release is now,” the official said, referring to the rapper’s co-defendants, Bladimir Emilio Corniel and David Tyrone Rispers. The trio have pleaded not guilty to assault, the charges of which stem from an altercation with a 19-year-old man in Stockholm in late June.

Trump has taken an intense interest in the case, initially at the behest of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West. The couple appealed to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who has worked with Kardashian on prison-reform issues. In what has become an improbable diplomatic dust-up with a longtime international partner nation, Trump has tweeted several times calling for Rocky’s release. He tweeted that he was “disappointed” in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and later insulted the relationship between the United States and the Scandinavian country.

“We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around,” he wrote. “Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky.”

Rocky’s trial is expected to wrap up Friday.