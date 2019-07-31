Jeep submerged 10 feet underwater in Maine harbor

A white 1987 Jeep Wrangler went for a swim in The Gut on Monday evening after sliding down the ramp at Eugley Landing in South Bristol.

William O. Glendinning of South Bristol owns the Jeep. He was backing his trailer into the water to load up his boat.

Glendinning said he set the emergency brake in the Jeep, which has a standard transmission, and walked back to the trailer. He then heard a “Bang!” and the Jeep and trailer started rolling back into the water.

The South Bristol Fire Department was dispatched at 8:16 p.m. to the landing on Thompson Inn Road.

South Bristol Fire Chief Mark Carrothers said he believes the Jeep slipped out of gear because of the loud noise Glendinning described before the vehicle started sliding. Carrothers said he is not sure if the slippery seaweed on the boat ramp had anything to do with the Jeep sliding down.

A sign next to the boat ramp warns of slippery seaweed.

Two local divers, father and son John and David Gallagher, arrived to hook a chain to the Jeep so it could be towed out of the water.

David Gallagher, who went for the dive, said the Jeep was about 10 feet underwater.

Quick Turn Auto Repair and Towing Inc. of Damariscotta pulled the Jeep out.

David Gallagher came out of the water riding on top of the Jeep, as he had to turn the steering wheel to keep the vehicle’s course as it was pulled from the water.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The scene was clear by 10:09 p.m.

